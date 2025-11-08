Gobir commends Emir Sulu-Gambari for reconstructing ultramodern mosque

The tenth Sarkin Gobir and Madawaki of Ilorin Emirate, Alhaji Yakubu Garba Gobir, at the weekend commended the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, for leading the reconstruction of the ultramodern Imam Gambari Mosque in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Gobir described the mosque, to be inaugurated on Tuesday, as a beacon of faith, unity, and heritage for the Emirate and Muslims at large, saying, “The event will mark the rebirth of a sacred structure deeply woven into the spiritual and cultural fabric of Ilorin.”

He hinged his commendations for Emir Sulu-Gambari, the chairman of the Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, on his “exemplary leadership and vision in steering the reconstruction of the ultramodern Imam Gambari Mosque.”

He stated that the significant project marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing Ilorin Renaissance, expressing profound admiration for the Emir’s unwavering commitment to the spiritual and infrastructural development of the Emirate.

“The reconstruction of the Imam Gambari Mosque is more than just a building project; it is a testament to His Royal Highness’s dedication to preserving our heritage while simultaneously embracing modernity.

“This iconic mosque, a symbol of our rich Islamic history, has been transformed into a magnificent edifice that will serve as a beacon of faith and community for generations to come,” said Alhaji Gobir.

Commentators say the Imam Gambari Mosque originally holds immense historical and spiritual significance for the people of Ilorin. Its complete overhaul, spearheaded by the Emir, reflects a deep understanding of the need to provide state-of-the-art facilities for worshippers while honouring the mosque’s foundational legacy.

Meanwhile, Gobir, who emphasised the broader impact of such projects on the socio-economic fabric of Ilorin, acknowledged the support of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, whose tenure witnessed the monumental landmark.

The reconstructed Imam Gambari Mosque now features state-of-the-art facilities and combines modern architectural excellence with deep respect for traditional Islamic artistry and heritage.

The event is expected to bring together religious leaders, traditional rulers and title holders, government officials, scholars, and members of the Ilorin community.

The opening will feature special prayers, recitations from the Holy Qur’an, and goodwill messages that will underscore the importance of faith-inspired development.

The ceremony, scheduled for next Tuesday, 11 November 2025, at 10 a.m., like the annual Durbar, has continued to attract Ilorin indigenes from across the globe.

The governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and his cabinet are expected to grace the event as another opportunity to re-echo the existing bond between the palace and the government.