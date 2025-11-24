GOC extols Army Corps of Supply and Transport for supporting 81 Division 

THE General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Mijinyawa, has commended the Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport (NACST) for its exceptional support to the Division, particularly in the effective execution of assigned tasks.

The GOC gave the commendation during a familiarisation visit by the Commander, Corps of Supply and Transport, Maj.-Gen. Nansak Danjuma Shagaya, to the Division’s Headquarters at 3 Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Mijinyawa noted that since assuming office as GOC, NACST had been highly supporting the 81 Division, especially through the provision of drivers, catering services, and other critical logistics that have significantly contributed to the successful accomplishment of the Division’s operations.

He congratulated Shagaya on his appointment as the Commander Corps of Supply and Transport and wished him a successful tour of duty.

He also praised the officers and soldiers of the Corps for their professionalism and unwavering commitment. The GOC expressed satisfaction with the cordial relationship between the Division and NACST, assuring that he is committed to sustaining and strengthening the existing cooperation.

Earlier in his remark, the Commander of the NACST stated that the visit aimed to familiarise himself with the Division and reinforce the existing partnership between NACST and the Division.

He highlighted programmes and initiatives geared towards repositioning the Corps for enhanced efficiency and encouraged the Division to take advantage of them. He appreciated the warm reception and assured the GOC of the Corps’ continuous support to the Division.