GOC pledges enhanced security strategies in South-East

THE General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Oluremi Ayobami Fadairo, has pledged enhanced security in the South-East region.

He gave the promise during his maiden operational tours of 13 and 14 Brigades of the Nigerian Army and other units and schools within the Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).

The GOC also paid a courtesy call on Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti.

However, a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations,82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, stated that the GOC’s visit included operational briefings, commissioning of projects, addressing the officers and soldiers, underscoring his unwavering commitment to professionalism, operational excellence, and troops’ welfare.

Fadairo, while addressing Otti and heads of security agencies at the Abia State Government House, emphasised the importance of synergy among security agencies in the region.

He advocated a joint security summit involving state governors and heads of security agencies across the region.

This, he said, would boost the synergy of purpose in tackling security challenges in the region.

The GOC assured the governor of renewed strategies aimed at consolidating past successes and rejuvenating ongoing operations.

Besides, he expressed gratitude to the governor for his consistent support to the Division and other security agencies.

Fadairo noted that the unit’s performance reflects the Nigerian Army’s renewed drive for professionalism and joint-force readiness, urging the troops to keep-up the tempo.

The GOC also commissioned projects executed under the Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. M.O. Ibrahim’s leadership.

These included the newly completed General O.O.Oluyede Hall, a modern multi-purpose facility for lectures and conferences and two units of soldiers’ transit accommodation quarters.

Fadairo, speaking at the commissioning, lauded Ibrahim’s developmental initiatives, describing the projects as clear evidence of his commitment to troops’ welfare.

He urged officers to emulate such a forward-thinking leadership style.

The GOC, at 14 Brigade AOR, charged officers and soldiers to remain patriotic and resolute in stamping out residual criminal activities in the region.

He emphasised the need to respect and protect law-abiding citizens while working in synergy with personnel of other security agencies.

The GOC also conveyed the appreciation and commendation of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. W Shaibu, to the Commander, 14 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. H.M. Bello, and other commanders and troops within 82 Division AOR.

He praised their gallantry and achievements in degrading separatist groups and other criminal elements in South-East.

Fadairo reassured the troops of the COAS’s commitment to prioritising their welfare both during service and after retirement.

He further charged them to remain loyal to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to continue giving their best for the nation.