Gombe chief of staff’s driver threatens to break critics’ limbs in leaked audio

Gombe State is reeling from a shocking incident involving Adamu Danko, driver to Abubakar Kari, the Chief of Staff to the governor, who was caught on camera brutally assaulting a councillor, Abdulrahman Abubakar Sheriff, over alleged provocative remarks against Kari. A new leaked audio has now revealed Danko threatening violence against some youths who criticised his principal.

The first video showed Danko repeatedly slapping, punching, and headbutting the councillor, who pleaded for mercy. The assault, which occurred on 15 December, sparked widespread outrage and condemnation from human rights groups, including Amnesty International, which called for justice and accountability.

The newly leaked audio captures Danko threatening and insulting other youths who criticised the Chief of Staff over alleged plans to dissolve their political group. In the recording, he threatened to break the hands or legs of the youth if he encountered them face-to-face.

Critics argue that this incident highlights a culture of impunity among government officials and their associates.

However, the spokesman for the state governor, Isma’ila Uba Misilli, stated that the assaulter acted on a personal level and added that the government has zero tolerance for impunity.