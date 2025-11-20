Governor Yusuf presents N1.36tr 2026 budget

Prioritises education, health, infrastructure in historic capital allocations

Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill totalling N1,368,127,929,271 to the State House of Assembly, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to completing legacy projects and deepening inclusive development across the state.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the proposed budget features a remarkable 68 per cent capital expenditure, amounting to N934.6 billion, and 32 per cent recurrent expenditure, totalling N433.4 billion — one of the highest capital-to-recurrent ratios in recent history.

Governor Yusuf explained that the allocations reflect his administration’s development priorities, with education topping the chart at N405.3 billion (30 per cent), followed by infrastructure at N346.2 billion (25 per cent) and health at N212.2 billion (16 per cent).

“These allocations demonstrate our unwavering determination to invest heavily in human capital development, safeguard the well-being of our people, and lay the physical foundation for sustainable growth,” the governor said.

He noted that the economic and social sectors remain central to the 2026 fiscal plan, with agriculture, security, commerce, water, environment, tourism, women’s and youth development, and support for people with special needs also receiving substantial provisions.

Yusuf reaffirmed the administration’s earlier pledge to align priorities with citizens’ aspirations, emphasising that the budget is “a bold but realistic roadmap” designed to secure a resilient and prosperous Kano.

He urged lawmakers to grant the bill timely passage, stressing that their oversight and partnership remain critical to transforming the budget into tangible projects and services for the people.