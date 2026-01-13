Group calls for stronger police action against environmental crimes

A non-governmental organisation, Crux Environmental Right, Advocates and Development Foundation (CERADF), has called on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to intensify efforts to protect society and ensure a safer environment for Nigerians. It stressed that effective policing is critical to environmental safety, public health and national security.

The group said Nigerian law is clear that, although the police are not environmental regulators, they have a strong legal responsibility to protect the environment indirectly through law enforcement, public safety and crime prevention.

In a statement jointly signed by its Country Director, Mercy Julius Iviakpellas, and Director of Communications, Eswati Luka Ikpi, Crux noted that the police have a constitutional duty not only to protect lives and property but also to support the enforcement of environmental laws, curb environmental crimes and maintain public order.

According to the organisation, environmental violations such as illegal waste dumping, pollution, land degradation and other abuses often thrive where law enforcement is weak, exposing communities to serious health and safety risks.

Crux cited Section 20 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which mandates the Nigerian state to “protect and improve the environment and safeguard the water, air and land, forest and wildlife of Nigeria”.

It explained that, as an arm of the state, the Nigeria Police Force is legally bound to support this constitutional obligation through the enforcement of laws and the maintenance of order.

The group also referenced Section 4 of the Police Act, 2020, which empowers the police to prevent and detect crime, protect lives and property, maintain law and order, and enforce all laws and regulations in Nigeria.

“Environmental offences are criminal offences under Nigerian law. Therefore, the police have the power and duty to arrest offenders, investigate environmental crimes and prosecute violators in collaboration with relevant agencies,” the statement said.

Crux listed environmental offences within the lawful scope of police action to include illegal waste dumping, air and water pollution, noise pollution, illegal mining and sand dredging, oil theft and pipeline vandalism, forest destruction, wildlife crimes, hazardous waste handling and other public health-related environmental hazards.

It further cited key laws backing police intervention, including the NESREA Act, 2007, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Act, the Criminal Code and Penal Code, as well as various state environmental protection laws.

While commending the police for ongoing reforms and security operations, Crux said more proactive engagement was needed, particularly at the grassroots level.

It called for stronger collaboration among the police, environmental agencies, civil society organisations and community leaders to tackle environmental threats and promote sustainable practices.

The organisation also urged Nigerians to support law enforcement by reporting environmental abuses and cooperating with security agencies, noting that environmental protection and public safety are inseparable pillars of national development.

In the same statement, Crux commended the Nigeria Police Force for what it described as notable achievements recorded in 2025 under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, while condemning what it called sustained smear campaigns and alleged attempts to force him out of office.

The group said the police under Egbetokun recorded visible progress in professionalism, discipline and internal reforms over the past year, despite persistent attacks aimed at discrediting the Force and its leadership.