IG Egbetokun reshuffles police leadership, redeploys DIG, 17 commissioners

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has approved a major redeployment of senior officers, posting a Deputy Inspector-General of Police and 17 Commissioners of Police to key operational departments and state commands across the country in what the Force described as a move to strengthen leadership and service delivery.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police Benjamin Hundeyin, the redeployments are aimed at reinforcing intelligence gathering, improving operational efficiency and enhancing public safety nationwide.

“The deployments are intended to strengthen operational capacity, effective leadership, enhance public safety, and improve service delivery,” Hundeyin said in a post on the Nigeria Police Force’s official X handle.

Under the new arrangement, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Usaini Gumel has been assigned to head the Force Intelligence Department, placing him at the centre of the police’s intelligence coordination and analysis.

At the command level, Commissioner of Police Aina Adesola has been posted to Delta State, Umar Mohammed Hajedia to Kebbi State, and Iyamah Daniel Edobor to Bayelsa State, as part of efforts to reinforce leadership in strategic states.

Several commissioners have also been deployed to specialised units and formations. Osagie John Agans-Irabor was assigned to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit at the FCID Annex in Lagos, while Johnson Ayodeji Babalola will head the Special Enquiries Bureau at the FCID in Abuja. Adepegba K. Adetoye was posted to the Marine Unit at Force Headquarters, Abuja, and Tabitha Bako and Umar Ali Fagge were appointed deputy commandants at the Police Colleges in Kaduna and Ikeja respectively.

Others include Audu Garba Bosso to General Investigation at the FCID Annex in Kaduna, Edwin Esiunnoh Ogbeghagha to Community Policing at Force Headquarters, Arikpo Ofem Ikpi to the Investment Office of the Department of Logistics and Supply, and Cyril Uchenna Obiozo to the Maritime Command in Lagos. Samuel Yerima was named Coordinator of Courses at the Police Staff College, Jos, while Alhaji Mohammed Danlandi was deployed to the X-Squad at the FCID Annex in Kaduna.

Further postings saw Richard Bala Gara assigned to the Inspectorate Department of Training and Development, Lasisi A. Titilola to the Railway Command in Lagos, and Obuagbaka C. John to the Safer Highway Unit in the Department of Operations at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Egbetokun urged the redeployed officers to justify the confidence reposed in them, charging them to draw on their experience to deliver results. He emphasised the need to “uphold professionalism, integrity, and ethical standards” and to ensure strict adherence to the rule of law in the discharge of their duties.

The redeployment comes amid ongoing efforts by the police leadership to reposition the Force for more effective crime prevention, intelligence-led policing and improved engagement with the public.