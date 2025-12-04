Group faults attempt to exclude Mohbad’s father from DNA test

Team Justice for Mohbad in Nigeria and the Diaspora has criticised the attempt to exclude Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, in a Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test, noting that the person who contests paternity and requests a DNA test controls the process.

The group was reacting to the December 2 court sitting in Lagos, which set aside the request by Aloba’s new counsel, who reportedly applied for a dual-laboratory DNA test to be conducted in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (UK), with samples collected by experts chosen by Aloba.

In a statement issued by Toby Bart, the group noted: “The court set the application aside and suggested that samples be taken under court supervision and sent to an unknown laboratory abroad.”

The group argued that DNA tests requested by family members remain private medical procedures unless mandated by a court or required within a criminal investigation.

“No Lagos court has ordered a DNA test, and the police report does not classify the DNA as a forensic necessity. Therefore, the state has no lawful jurisdiction to impose itself,” it insisted.

The coalition also questioned the involvement of state authorities, referencing earlier controversies surrounding Mohbad’s exhumation and the autopsy and toxicology reports.

It warned that any deviation could undermine public confidence, urging that the process follow a clear and open chain of custody recognised internationally.

“Anything short of this raises questions and undermines public confidence. Justice cannot be selective or shielded. It must be visible, verifiable and beyond interference.

“We stand with Baba Mohbad and with every Nigerian demanding accountability and transparency. The truth must be established in a way that leaves no room for doubt,” the statement reads.

It has been more than two years since the demise of the late singer, who remains unburied. His father, who also reacted after the December 2 court sitting in Lagos, insisted that the delay in conducting a DNA test on the late singer’s son, Liam Aloba, is the main reason the family has not proceeded with his burial.