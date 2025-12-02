DNA dispute delaying Mohbad’s burial, says father

Joseph Aloba, father of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has again insisted that the delay in conducting a DNA test on the late singer’s son, Liam Aloba, is the main reason the family has not proceeded with his burial more than two years after his death.

He commented on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, in a video recorded at a Lagos court, where he appeared for the ongoing DNA case involving his late son’s partner, Wunmi Aloba, and their child, Liam.

In the video, he said he wanted the “whole world” to know that the DNA test remained the most important step before any other plans could be made.

According to him, the family would “move on to burial” immediately after the test is completed. He also noted that his lawyer was present in court to follow the process.

Mohbad died on 12 September 2023 at the age of 27. Nine days later, on 21 September, his body was exhumed by authorities as part of investigations into his sudden death.

Since then, the case has been overshadowed by a series of disputes involving his family, friends, and fans, with the DNA question becoming one of the most controversial issues around the case.

At the centre of the paternity debate is Wunmi, Mohbad’s widow, who has repeatedly maintained that Liam is the late singer’s biological son.

She has said in several public statements and court filings that the push for a DNA test is an attempt to discredit her and distract from the wider demand for justice in Mohbad’s death.

According to her, she has never doubted Mohbad’s paternity and believes the ongoing conversations are unnecessary and unfair to the child.

However, Mohbad’s father has insisted that the DNA test must be done to settle the matter completely. He has argued that the controversy has grown beyond the family and has become a national discussion involving fans, bloggers, and legal actors. In his view, conducting the test will remove what he calls “the biggest stumbling block” to giving his son a final burial.

The DNA issue is only one part of the lengthy drama that has followed Mohbad’s death. In the two years since he passed, the case has attracted large public interest, with fans holding protests, several advocacy groups demanding justice, and the police opening multiple investigations.

Questions have also been raised about his medical care, his relationship with his former label, and the circumstances leading to his final days.

Alongside these, the Aloba family has been involved in disagreements over who controls the late singer’s property, royalties, and rights to his music. The lack of unity within the family and the continued attacks on social media have contributed to the delay in concluding official investigations and carrying out traditional burial rites.

For many supporters, the prolonged dispute has been painful to watch. They believe Mohbad deserves a dignified burial and clarity over the circumstances surrounding his death. But for now, the family remains caught between ongoing legal processes, personal disagreements, and the intense public focus on the case.

With Tuesday’s court appearance, Mohbad’s father says the DNA test is the one thing standing between the family and the final farewell they have not been able to give their son since 2023.