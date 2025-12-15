Group laments murder of 86-year-old accused of witchcraft

A non-governmental organisation under the aegis of Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW) has raised the alarm over the suspected abduction and possible murder of 86-year-old, Ms. Arit Inyang, in Calabar, Cross River State, following prolonged accusations of witchcraft by a family member.

According to AfAW, in a statement signed by its Director, Dr Leo Igwe, and made available to journalists on Friday, Ms. Inyang, a widow with no children, had faced months of threats and harassment from her nephew, Mr. Anthony Malachy.

Malachy reportedly repeatedly accused her of killing his mother through witchcraft.

Local advocates reported that Malachy, 40, often visited her home armed with a machete and openly threatened to kill her if “anyone else in the family died.”

A community advocate familiar with the case, the statement cited stated that Malachy had also ransacked Ms. Inyang’s home, taking her cooking utensils, clothes, and items donated to her through an empowerment program for victims of witch hunts in Calabar.

“Mama said Anthony did all this because she was childless and a widow. She was begging for justice before they killed her,” the advocate said.

One of the most disturbing incidents occurred on January 23, 2024, when Malachy allegedly accused Ms. Inyang of transforming into a bird after hearing noises at night.

He reportedly hurled stones at her house, causing the frightened octogenarian to flee into a nearby bush. She spent the night hiding in a plantain farm before emerging at dawn, “half-naked and terrified,” according to the advocate who accompanied her to a police station.

The statement noted that police briefly detained Malachy following a petition by local activists. He signed an undertaking promising to stop threatening or accusing Ms. Inyang, after which he was released.

Days later, Ms. Inyang vanished.

Residents say she has not been seen since late October 2023. Multiple attempts by her relatives to seek police intervention reportedly failed. Activists now fear she may have been abducted and killed, with her body disposed of to conceal the crime.

AfAW is calling on the Inspector General of Police to launch a full investigation into her disappearance and to immediately arrest and interrogate Malachy and any other individuals who may be involved.

The organisation described the case as a painful reminder of the deadly consequences of witchcraft allegations in Nigeria.