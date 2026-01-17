Group, LASUSTECH partner on BAT Institute of politics, policies

To deepen ideological orientation and strengthen political leadership development in the country, the BAT Ideological Group has entered into a strategic partnership with the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, to establish the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Institute of Politics and Policies.

The agreement was reached during an engagement between the leadership of the group and the management of LASUSTECH. The delegation was led by the Convener of the group, Bamidele Atoyebi, its Patron, Alhaji Tejumade Isa Onirin; Oyo State coordinator, Prof. Fayomi Oluyemi; and Oyo State woman leader, Dr Bisi Akin Alabi.

The delegation was received by the Vice-Chancellor of LASUSTECH, Prof. Olumuyiwa Omotola Odusanya, alongside principal officers of the university, including the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (academic), Prof. Abiodun Denloye; Registrar, Mr David Ogungbe; Bursar, Mr Oki Olashile; and Dean of Student Affairs, Owoeye Olaniyi David. Atoyebi said the group formally submitted a comprehensive proposal for the establishment of a School of Politics and Policies, designed to serve as a national hub for ideological training, political leadership formation, and governance studies.

He noted both parties resolved to commence academic and professional activities of the institute within two to three months. He further disclosed that LASUSTECH has provided a temporary facility for the immediate take-off of the institute, pending the construction of a purpose-built permanent structure that will reflect the stature, vision, and national significance of the project.

According to Atoyebi, the BAT Institute of Politics and Policies was conceived as a strategic response to the leadership deficit confronting Nigeria’s political system. The institute will offer structured academic programmes at diploma, master’s, and doctoral levels, while also providing professional certification, fellowship opportunities, and ideological grooming for emerging and established political actors.

He added the initiative was a historic milestone, noting that the institute would be the first university-based political institution in Nigeria to be named after a sitting President, affirming that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu represents “not merely a political figure, but an institution of leadership, ideology, and governance whose political philosophy warrants academic interrogation and institutional preservation.”

Atoyebi commended the management of LASUSTECH for demonstrating visionary leadership and institutional courage by aligning with a project aimed at shaping the next generation of Nigerian leaders. He also acknowledged members of the BAT Ideological Group for their unwavering commitment to advancing ideological clarity, political education, and democratic consolidation in Nigeria.