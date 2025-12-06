LASUSTECH tennis club names ‘special squad’ for vice chancellor’s cup

Not ready to suffer another defeat, Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) Tennis Club has rolled out what it terms ‘special squad’ for the 2025 Vice Chancellor’s Tennis Cup.

The tournament, which started last week with internal players battling for shirts in the LASUSTECH Tennis squad, will end today. The yearly tournament organised by members of the School Tennis Club is backed by Coronation Insurance, Sovereign Trust Insurance, NEM Insurance, Capital Express and Tangerine Insurance.

The tournament attracts players from various tennis clubs in Lagos. In a list made available to The Guardian, yesterday, by the organisers, Muyiwa Ogunkolade will fly the LASUSTECH Tennis Club’s flag in the singles event, just as Adeyemi Olaniyan/Adeniyi Yinusa and Wasiu Aroyehun/Abiodun Adesokan are LTC flagbears in the doubles events, while the duo of Adewumi Adisa/Abu Yinusa will represent the club in the Veterans’ event.

According to LASUSTECH Tennis Club’s PRO, Dr Christian Odedafena, the internal segment conducted during the week saw Group Two recording 73 points, while Group Three got 71 points.

Group One secured 47 points, just as Group Four secured 46 points.

The LASUSTECH Tennis Club’s ‘special squad’ will this afternoon slug it out with top tennis players from Nigerian Navy Tennis club, Mainland Tennis Club and Ijebu Ode Tennis Club at the main campus of the school in Ikorodu.

Meanwhile, the President of LASUSTECH Tennis Club, Dimeji Jojoola and Captain of of the Club, Gafar Tayo, are optimistic that the ‘special squad’ will redeem their image this year, after losing the singles final to Police College Tennis Club last year.They stated that winners will go home with various items including house hold electronic.