Group seeks end to digital violence against women in Cross River

A NIGERIA-BASED Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Side By Side for Gender Justice Movement (SBS), has called on Nigerians to unite against the growing trend of digital violence targeting women and girls.

The call was made in Calabar during a sensitisation walk around some major streets of the city as part of activities for the global 16 Days of activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, which runs from November 25 to December 10, 2025.

This year’s event is promoted by Christian Aid, the United Nations and the Side-by-Side Movement, Nigeria, and is being held simultaneously across six states.

Bearing slogans, such as “End Digital Harm Now,” “Say No to Digital Violence Against Women and Girls,” and “Digital Safe Space: #DemandRespectOnline,” participants marched through the streets to raise awareness about online abuse, blackmail, cyberstalking and digital exploitation.

The Co-chairman of SBS, Ven. Augustine Oqua, who spoke during the rally, explained the urgency of the campaign, saying: “We want the public to understand the rise in digital violence against women and girls. People now use their phones to harass, lure, intimidate and blackmail women and girls. Some of these cases have led to physical, psychological harm and even death.”

He, therefore, warned women and girls to be cautious about unsolicited calls and online interactions.

“It is not every phone call you receive that you should respond to. Some are traps. Many girls have been killed after falling victim to digital manipulation.

“Over 30 male and female Christians and Moslems participated in the rally sponsored by Christian Aid and the United Nations. We must unite to stop violence in all its forms,” he said.

Also, an Islamic scholar, Imam Lawal Kazeem, said the Muslim community fully supports the campaign. He said: “We are here to partner with the programme as usual.

“Most attacks these days target the girl-child. We want religious leaders to keep supporting awareness initiatives like this so that communities can understand the dangers of violence.”

Kazeem, who condemned child marriage, stressing that it should not be encouraged, further said: “Girls should only marry when they are mature and knowledgeable. According to law, schooling begins at 16 or 17, so marriage must not take place before that.”

However, one of the participants, Odo Bassey, said: “I am happy to join this campaign. Online abuse of girls is alarming. We are saying enough is enough.”

Another participant, Ekpowan Ekpo, who described the campaign as timely, said: “Digital abuse is rampant. Men abuse women, and women abuse men online. We are telling people to stop the violence and stop the shame.” A retired Permanent Secretary, Victor Inameti, broadened the discussion, emphasising that violence affects both genders.

“We talk often about violence against women, but men also face violence. Beating a wife is wrong, and disrespecting a husband is equally wrong. Love and respect must guide homes,” he said.

Other participants, including Rita Andrew Bassey and Aminah Ismailia, expressed excitement about the awareness campaign, calling for more community education on physical, verbal and digital abuse. Meanwhile, the 16-day global campaign continues across communities in Calabar until December 10.