Gunmen abduct Kwara monarch, son, injure queen in palace attack

Gunmen have abducted the traditional ruler of Aafin community in Ifelodun Local Council of Kwara State, Simeon Olaonipekun, and his son, Olaolu, during an attack on the palace on Wednesday night.

The assailants also shot the monarch’s wife, Queen Felicia Olaonipekun, in the arm during a gun battle with palace security.

Palace sources said the incident occurred at about 8:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve when about eight masked gunmen stormed the palace, firing sporadically and forcing their way in.

According to a source, the attackers immediately demanded to see the Kabiyesi, who was initially in hiding. Another family source said suspicious movements were noticed outside the palace shortly before the attack, prompting those inside to lock doors and switch off lights.

“Once they realised this, they began shooting,” the source said.

The gunmen reportedly broke down palace doors. Kabiyesi later emerged, while the attackers also asked for his wife, who had already been hit by a bullet in the arm.

The source said palace vigilantes attempted to resist but were overpowered by the better-armed attackers.

“There were about 10 of us in the palace because we had come to spend the holiday with the Kabiyesi. Everyone was hiding during the attack. After the gunmen left, we rushed the Olori to the hospital that same night,” he said.

Queen Felicia is receiving treatment, while the monarch and his son, a member of the National Youth Service Corps, were taken away by the attackers.

Community members said the vigilante group could not repel the assault because only two operatives were on duty at the time and were outgunned.

The incident was reported at the Owu Isin and Ijara Isin Divisional Police Stations, as well as to the local joint security network in Ikosin. Neighbouring traditional rulers were also alerted.