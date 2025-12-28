Gunmen kill 2 in Gombe, abduct housewife, others

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Sunday stormed Pindiga town in the Akko Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe State and shot two people to death.

The gunmen also abducted a housewife, her two children, and one other woman in the area.

According to the Gombe State Police Command, the incident occurred at about 3:30 am at the residence of the deceased on Pindiga-Kashere Road. The deceased victims were identified as Yusuf Mohammed, aged 31 years, and Faiza Mohammed, aged 28 years, while the abducted included Zainab Mohammed Yusuf, aged 16 years, all residing at the same address.

It was further revealed that the armed men then proceeded to the residence of Alhaji Yayaji Abdullahi, where they abducted his wife and children, namely Summai Alhaji Yayaji, his daughter aged 35 years; Al’amin Alhaji Yayaji, his son aged 11 years; and Fatima Abdullahi, aged 14 years.

“The two gunshot victims were immediately rushed to the Cottage Hospital, Pindiga; unfortunately, they were confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“A visit to the scene of the incident by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, alongside a team of senior officers, led to the recovery of six empty AK-47 shells and one live round of ammunition. Following this development, tactical and intelligence-led operations were immediately intensified in the area,” the police spokesperson, Buhari Abdullahi, explained.

He added that, consequently, hunters and local vigilante groups were mobilised, while concerted efforts were ongoing to rescue the abducted victims and apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“The Gombe State Police Command strongly condemns this criminal act and assures members of the public that all necessary measures are being taken to bring those responsible to justice.

“Members of the public are urged to remain calm and continue to support the Police with credible and timely information that may aid the ongoing investigation,” the police spokesman said in a press statement.

The state governor, Inuwa Yahaya, also condemned the dastardly act, describing the attack as “barbaric, cruel and utterly unacceptable.”

In a press release by his media aide, Isma’ila Uba Misilli, the governor said the killing of innocent citizens in their homes, alongside the abduction of women and children, is a heinous crime that deeply offends humanity and challenges the peace and security Gombe State has worked hard to sustain.

“This dastardly act is a direct assault on our collective conscience and a painful test of our resolve to protect lives and property. The Government and people of Gombe State share in the grief and anguish of the affected families and the entire Pindiga community,” he stated.

He assured that the crime would not go unchecked, disclosing that the Nigeria Police and other security agencies have commenced intensive investigations into the killings and abductions.

The governor directed that all necessary resources be deployed to track down the perpetrators, rescue the abducted victims unharmed, and bring all those involved to justice.

Reiterating his administration’s firm commitment to security, Governor Inuwa Yahaya warned criminals and their collaborators that Gombe State would not serve as a haven for them.

He added that security operations would be intensified, intelligence gathering strengthened, and collaboration with communities deepened.