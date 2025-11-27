Gunmen ambush police patrol on Abatete–Eziowelle Road in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has intensified security across the state following an attack on a joint patrol team along the Abatete–Eziowelle Road in Idemili North Local Government Area on Wednesday.

Gunmen, whose identities remain unknown, ambushed operatives from the Department of Operations, Awka, and the Special Anti-Cultism Squad during routine surveillance.

The incident triggered a gunfight that caused panic in the area.

According to reports, the attackers arrived in a convoy that included a white Toyota Hummer bus, a black Lexus 350 SUV, and a white Toyota Highlander, all without identifiable registration numbers.

They were reportedly dressed in military and police-style uniforms.

“The attackers operated in a convoy of vehicles. They opened heavy fire on the patrol teams, prompting a fierce exchange,” an eyewitness said, adding that the assailants retreated after several minutes.

A patrol bus belonging to the Special Anti-Cultism Squad was set ablaze during the confrontation, while a Department of Operations pickup van was damaged by bullets. Footage circulating on social media shows the burning vehicle as residents fled the scene.

Police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the attackers “engaged the patrol teams but were successfully repelled”. He noted that no civilian casualties were recorded.

Ikenga added that the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, had ordered enhanced security deployments statewide.

He said, “The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the public that an armed group, operating in a convoy of three vehicles, was intercepted by police patrol teams along the Eziowelle axis earlier today.

“The suspects engaged the patrol teams but were successfully repelled. No civilian casualties were recorded.

“Following the above, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, has ordered an immediate strengthening of security measures across the state. All police divisions, formations, and patrol units have been placed on heightened alert to ensure the safety of residents.”

Members of the public were urged to remain calm and report suspicious activity to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency lines. The police command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.