Gunmen kidnap APC chieftain in Ibadan

Unidentified gunmen have reportedly abducted a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan South West Local Council of Oyo State, Wale Oriade.

Oriade was taken by the assailants while leaving his office located at the Akala Expressway area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at about 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Narrating the incident, an Instagram user, Taoreed Sanusi, said the victim was seized by three armed men who forced him into a blue Micra vehicle.

“The assailants fled the scene in an unknown direction, and his phone was taken. His safety remains our utmost priority,” he said.

Reacting to the incident yesterday, a former Senate Leader and 2023 APC governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, expressed dismay over the abduction.

“I am deeply troubled by the kidnapping of Wale Oriade. This incident is unacceptable and a painful reminder of the growing insecurity confronting our dear nation,” Folarin said.

He called on all security agencies to act decisively and deploy every necessary resource to ensure his immediate and safe rescue.

Folarin extended his prayers to the abducted politician’s family and appealed for calm among party members and residents as security operatives intensify efforts.

“Oyo State must not be surrendered to criminals. We must strengthen our security architecture, improve intelligence sharing, and protect every citizen,” he said.

At press time, Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, was yet to respond to the messages sent to him.