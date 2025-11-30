Gunmen kidnap C&S pastor, wife, church members in Kogi

Again, gunmen continued their onslaught in Kogi State with the kidnap of the Pastor of Cherubim and Seraphim in Ejiba community of Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The armed men attacked the church while worshippers were at their Sunday service.

The attack threw the entire locality into chaos as residents scampered for safety.

An eyewitness said the pastor of the church, known as Orlando, his wife, and other members were whisked away by the gunmen to an unknown destination during the attack.

Residents described the incident as terrifying, saying the bandits stormed the community unexpectedly and left many people in shock.

The exact number of those abducted is yet to be confirmed.

The state government and the police are yet to issue an official statement as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the security agencies have deployed a helicopter for aerial surveillance of the attackers.

The Guardian reports that just yesterday, Saturday, gunmen suspected to be bandits went on a rampage in Kogi, abducting five residents of Isanlu village in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It took extra efforts by troops of 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army to rescue the five kidnapped victims.

A military source confirmed that troops of 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, successfully rescued five kidnapped victims in two swift and coordinated operations around the Isanlu–Egbe general area of Yagba East Local Government Area on 29 November 2025.

“The operations followed two separate kidnap incidents carried out by armed bandits. In the first, four civilians were abducted, and in the second, another civilian was kidnapped at a nearby location.

“Upon receiving the distress reports, our troops immediately mobilised to both scenes, professionally engaging the kidnappers with superior firepower. The aggressive response forced the bandits to flee in disarray, abandoning all five victims, who were rescued unharmed.

“The Brigade reiterates its commitment, under the leadership of Brigadier General Kasim Umar Sidi, to ensuring the security of lives and property across Kogi State.

“Troops remain vigilant and will continue to dominate the area with robust patrols to deny criminal elements any freedom of action.”

Confirming the attack, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Williams Aya said, “Three people were attacked in a car while in transit between Idofin and Isanlu. One person, by name Raji Adesukami, escaped while two others were kidnapped.”

The PPRO confirmed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, has deployed a tactical team comprising the Quick Response Unit, Anti-Kidnapping Unit, and PMF to the area to ensure victims are rescued unharmed.

The activities of bandits and armed men have been almost daily over the last week in Kogi communities. The security agencies, however, said they are up to the task.

In an effort by the state government to manage the security challenges in Kogi effectively, the Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has placed a ban on social, community, religious, and political activities from 4 pm until further notice.