Gunmen kill two, injure another in Kogi community

Gunmen have killed two persons and injured another during an attack on Ibado-Akpacha, a community in Akpacha Ward of Ife District, Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The assailants reportedly invaded the community between Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday, November 5, 2025, shooting sporadically and robbing residents.

The victims, whose names were yet to be confirmed at the time of filing this report, were said to be local miners who relocated to the area about two years ago following coal mining activities in the community.

A community leader, who pleaded anonymity, told The Guardian that the gunmen also carried out a series of robberies during the attack.

“The criminals broke into houses and shops at the village junction, carting away money, consumables, and assorted goods,” he said.

“We were all trapped indoors, torn between running for safety or staying on our beds to pray for divine protection. We only came out at dawn when it was clear the gunmen had left, and that was when we found the victims.”

He added that the attackers operated for nearly an hour without resistance from security operatives or local vigilantes due to the sophistication of their weapons.

“It would have been a major disaster if anyone had tried to confront them,” he said.

As of press time, the Kogi State Police Command had yet to respond to calls and messages seeking confirmation or comment on the incident.

Troops of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Oguma, have rescued two kidnapped victims and recovered N3.8 million meant for ransom payment during an operation in Kogi State.

Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for the brigade, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, said the rescue took place on November 2, 2025, following credible intelligence about kidnapping activities along the Itobe–Adumu–Ejule axis.

He said the troops received reports that relatives of some victims were on their way to deliver ransom and immediately launched a patrol to Achigili Forest to intercept the bandits.

While en route, the soldiers came under fire from the kidnappers but overpowered them in a gun battle. The criminals abandoned two victims and the ransom money before escaping into the forest with gunshot wounds.

According to Abdullahi, the rescued victims were debriefed to assist further investigations, while the recovered cash was returned to them. They are currently in safe custody at the troops’ location pending handover to the relevant authorities.