Troops rescue two kidnapped victims, recover N3.8m ransom in Kogi

Troops of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Oguma, have rescued two kidnapped victims and recovered N3.8 million meant for ransom payment during an operation in Kogi State.

Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for the brigade, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, said the rescue took place on November 2, 2025, following credible intelligence about kidnapping activities along the Itobe–Adumu–Ejule axis.

He said the troops received reports that relatives of some victims were on their way to deliver ransom and immediately launched a patrol to Achigili Forest to intercept the bandits.

While en route, the soldiers came under fire from the kidnappers but overpowered them in a gun battle. The criminals abandoned two victims and the ransom money before escaping into the forest with gunshot wounds.

According to Abdullahi, the rescued victims were debriefed to assist further investigations, while the recovered cash was returned to them. They are currently in safe custody at the troops’ location pending handover to the relevant authorities.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging residents to support security agencies with credible information to curb criminal activities in the state.