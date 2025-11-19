Hisbah nabs seven suspected cross-dressers, seals popular joint in Kano

Kano State Hisbah Board, during a night raid, arrested seven suspected cross-dressers at a pub in the city centre following.

The seven were apprehended during a routine raid following an intelligence report of illicit activities at the joint along Zoo Road in Kano.

Deputy Commander-General of the Hisbah Board, Sheikh Mujahid Abubakar, who confirmed the development, revealed that the suspects were all less than 23 years of age, adding that the board will sooner seal off the joint.

He explained that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects came from Kogi, Bauchi and Kano states to perpetrate their illicit act.

Abubakar further disclosed that Hisbah operatives also apprehended a young man and a woman found together inside a tricycle, while another lady that was earlier reported missing was traced to Sokoto and reunited with her parents.

He said suspects and operators of the facility would be handed over to relevant authorities for further action.

Reaffirming Hisbah’s commitment to eradicating all forms of social vices in the state, he urged members of the public to report any concern or suspicious activity to appropriate authorities.

The board recently arrested six cross-dressers, suspected to be gay in the Gaida area in Kumbotso Local Council. The suspects were apprehended after complaints from locals.

On the previous arrest, the board disclosed that the suspects confessed to their actions and appealed for leniency.

Dissatisfied by the excuses, the board directed appropriate action against them.