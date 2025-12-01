‘How Enugu’s business environment attracts investors’

The Southeast Business and Investment Summit (SEBIS) has said Enugu State is fast becoming one of Nigeria’s most attractive destinations for major investors, citing the state’s strengthened business climate and enhanced security architecture as key drivers of interest.

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive of SEBIS, Dr Ifedi Okwenna, made the remark at the weekend in Enugu after leading delegates to inspect several strategic government projects, including the state’s central security facilities, the tech and innovative hub, the ongoing Enugu International Hospital, the Government Technical College, Enugu, the Smart Green Schools, and the ongoing tractor assembly plant.

Speaking with journalists, Dr Okwenna explained that the group was in Enugu for a three-day economic summit which brought together hundreds of business leaders from across the country to chart new pathways for economic growth in the Southeast.

He said the summit, themed “Remaking the Southeast as an Economic Powerhouse,” explored eight key thematic areas; security, education, energy, mineral resources, poverty reduction, MSMEs, Fintech, and sports, to develop a coordinated blueprint for regional development.

Dr Okwenna noted that Governor Peter Mbah’s reforms, particularly in security and infrastructure development, have significantly raised investor confidence and repositioned Enugu as a safe, profitable and strategically located hub for large-scale investments.

Related News

“Many of our members are already indicating strong interest in Enugu as their preferred investment destination because the enabling environment is clearly visible.

“The level of security assurance and the quality of infrastructure being put in place give businesses confidence that their investments will be safeguarded and yield sustainable returns,” he stressed.

He added that SEBIS is committed to partnering with the Enugu State Government to accelerate investment inflow, especially in agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, Fintech, MSMEs, sports, and the energy sector.

Okwenna, while encouraging investors of Southeast origin to “think home,” stressed that the state has demonstrated readiness to host and support major industrial operations.