For NAFEST 2025, Enugu set for historic Durbar, creative innovations

AFTER months of preparations, Enugu State is set to unveil what it has cooked for this year’s National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), which is being hosted from November 22 to 29.

In the run-up, the state finalised logistics, security and programming, ensuring every detail reflects the state’s readiness to host the nation.

With high participation from over 26 states and the FCT, organisers predict record-breaking attendance and engagement. The seven days cultural fiesta and spectacle promises to be a landmark edition that many say will redefine the national cultural experience.

The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Obi Asika, highlighted the festival’s unprecedented features, emphasising its significance as both a cultural showcase and a platform for national unity.

At the forefront of this year’s innovations is the historic inclusion of the Northern Durbar in the Southeast for the first time. The Governor of Katsina State has partnered with Enugu to present the iconic parade of horsemanship, elaborate regalia, and music at the festival’s opening ceremony.

“The Durbar’s debut in the South is a powerful symbol of national integration and interregional collaboration. It demonstrates that culture transcends geography and brings all Nigerians together,” Asika said.

Beyond tradition, NAFEST 2025 places a strong emphasis on the creative economy. The festival will host the Creative Hustle series, a three-day capacity-building programme developed in partnership with the British Council and the Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival.

“These workshops are designed to empower emerging talents in film, fashion, and music, providing mentorship, networking opportunities, and practical training that can transform cultural expression into sustainable economic activity,” he explained.

Returning audience-favourite competitions—including The Swag Show, Dance Off, Sing Off Naija, Jollof Wars, and Naija Home Makeover—have been scaled up with improved production quality, larger participation, and live digital engagement through streaming platforms.

“These competitions entertain, inspire, and showcase the best of Nigeria’s creativity. They are not merely contests but platforms for young talents to gain visibility and commercial opportunities,” Asika emphasised.

The festival will feature more than 15 competitive categories, covering traditional music and dance, drama, indigenous cuisine, crafts, fashion, and language. Cultural parades, opening and closing ceremonies, and forums such as the NAFEST Colloquium with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) will add intellectual depth and sustainability awareness to the week-long celebration. “NAFEST is evolving into a space where heritage, innovation, and entrepreneurship intersect,” he noted.

Private sector engagement is also a hallmark of this edition. Sponsors, development agencies, and youth-driven creative organisations have partnered with the festival to expand its reach and impact. Enugu’s vibrant creative ecosystem— including film, fashion, and music sectors—will converge during the week, providing a dynamic environment where traditional arts meet modern business opportunities. The DG remarked, “our collaboration with the private sector ensures the festival is not only culturally enriching but also economically significant for participants and the host community.”

Enugu’s distinct hospitality and cultural heritage further enhance the festival experience. Visitors will encounter immersive music and dance performances, artisanal crafts, culinary showcases, and interactive workshops. Hotels, restaurants, and transport providers have been prepared to offer seamless services, allowing delegates and tourists to fully enjoy the city’s warmth and charm.

“Enugu is a cultural hub, and this festival is a chance to immerse everyone in the Coal City’s creativity and hospitality,” Asika said.

He also highlighted the broader implications of NAFEST 2025. “This festival is not just an event; it is a catalyst for national unity, cultural diplomacy, and economic development. By combining traditional heritage, inter-regional collaboration, and creative industry innovation, we are redefining what it means to celebrate Nigerian culture,” he noted.

Asika concluded, “NAFEST 2025 will leave a lasting imprint on the national consciousness. It will demonstrate that culture is not only a source of pride but also a vehicle for progress, creativity, and economic opportunity.”

The state’s Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ugochi Madueke, noted: “Innovation is at the heart of NAFEST 2025. From the Durbar to expanded competitions and creative industry capacity-building, this edition will set a new standard for cultural festivals in Nigeria. Enugu is ready to deliver an unforgettable experience.”