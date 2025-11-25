How to upscale power generation for national growth, by Alaafin

Warns against creating opportunities for generator importation

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has called for the design of a comprehensive solutions-based approach for national power policy in the country.

Oba Owoade also cautioned against creating opportunities for generator importation.

According to a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye, which was made available to The Guardian in Oyo Town, the monarch spoke during the commissioning of a 500 KVA transformer donated by the family of the late business tycoon, Moshood Ajisafe, for the people of Ojongbodu community in the Oyo West Local Council of Oyo State.

“Access to electricity enhances the quality of life in rural areas and provides lighting, which improves safety and extends productive hours into the evening.

“Electricity enables students to study after dark, access online educational resources, and benefit from well-lit schools, as this leads to improved educational outcomes in rural areas.

“Electrified healthcare facilities can operate essential medical equipment, refrigerate vaccines and medicines, and provide better patient care, ultimately saving lives.

“Rural electrification stimulates economic growth. It facilitates the establishment of small businesses, such as shops and workshops, and encourages agricultural mechanisation, which increases productivity. Electric-powered irrigation systems, machinery, and cold storage facilities revolutionise farming practices, leading to increased crop yields and better income for farmers,” the statement stated.

The Alaafin noted that electricity is a 130-year-old technology and no longer akin to rocket science or quantum physics.

An Abuja-based architect, Bayo Ajisafe, who spoke on behalf of the family, said the donation was part of the family’s contributions to the well-being through actions that uplift others, strengthen social bonds, and foster a sense of shared purpose.

“The family’s commitment involves volunteering time, skills, and resources to address community needs, creating a positive impact for the good of all. Ultimately, it is about actively shaping a better, more resilient, and compassionate society for all,” Ajisafe stated.