Hunter shoots colleague to death in Ibadan

Waheed Rasaki, a 35-year-old hunter, has been apprehended by the police for allegedly shooting his co-hunter, Femi Oyedepo, to death in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed this on Wednesday in Ibadan, the state capital.

Ayanlade said the incident occurred on Tuesday, January 7, at the Oretan Ijaiye Area of Moniya, in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state. He stressed that the victim slumped and died immediately.

According to the statement, On January 7, 2026, at about 21:20 hours, Waheed Rasaki, male, 35 years old, of Oretan Ijaiye Area, Moniya, reported to Moniya Division that earlier on the same date, at about 14:00 hours, he had mistakenly shot his colleague, Femi Oyedepo, male, during a hunting expedition at Oretan Ijaiye Forest.

“The victim slumped and died on the spot. Police operatives, led by the Divisional Police Officer, promptly visited the scene, discovered the lifeless body, and arrested the suspect, who is currently in police custody.

“Further investigations have commenced. This case underscores the Command’s prompt response to both criminal and accidental fatalities, ensuring accountability and justice,” the PPRO stated.

Also, police have arrested one Olatunji Segun in connection with the killing of a student of Michael Adeniyi Koleoso Polytechnic in Saki Area of the state.

Ayanlade said, “The command promptly responded to a distress call on January 7, at about 14:30 hours, reporting a fight among students of Michael Adeniyi Koleoso Polytechnic, Saki, at Challenge 1 Area, behind the school.

“During the altercation, one student sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was rushed to Tunmise Private Hospital, Saki, where the victim later succumbed to the injury.

“One expended cartridge was recovered at the scene. Olatunji Segun, male, has been arrested in connection with the incident. Further investigations have commenced to determine the circumstances and motive behind the crime.

“The CP Femi Haruna commends all officers involved in these operations for their professionalism, courage, and swift action, which have led to the arrest of dangerous criminals, the neutralisation of threats, and the safe rescue of kidnapped victims.”

He assured members of the public that the state Ppoliceremain fully committed to maintaining law and order, preventing crime, and bringing offenders to justice.

The security agency also urged residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with the police, and report any suspicious activity to the nearest station to aid in safeguarding lives and property.