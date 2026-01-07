Igwe Orizu 111 honours prominent Nnewi sons at Ofala festival

Onowu Ndigbo na Isolo, Royal Asianya among

Monarch of Nnewi, His Royal Highness Kenneth O.N. Orizu 111 on December 28, 2025 celebrated his centenary birthday and 62nd year on the Nnewi Ancient throne.

The event which was marked with fun fare , thrilling sights and sounds, homages and conferment of chieftaincy titles on some sons of Nnewi was graced by great personalities like Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential flag bearer of Labour Party in the last 2023 General elections.

Igwe Kenneth Orizu the third conferred Chieftaincy titles on many sons of Nnewi including Chief Royal Ifechukwu Asianya, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Royal C. Investment limited and the Onowu Ndigbo na Isolo, Lagos.

The event attracted a lot of friends and well wishers of the monarch and personalities conferred with chieftaincy titles from acrossu Nigeria including Peter Obi, Nnewi Improvement Union president, King Madi of Uganda and Princes I Sithabile of Mali among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Igwe Orizu 111 who prayed for good health of hisi subjects, Nigeria and all who graced the event urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace

Appreciating the honor, Chief Royal Asianya whois i was conferred with the title ‘ Mmilinezolu ora Nnewi ‘ , expressed gratitude to God, Igwe Orizu 111, the Nnewi Royal Cabinet among others,ward saying the honor was a call to duty.

“I am grateful to God Almighty, our Igwe, Orizu 111, the royal cabinet for this honor.

“I believe that this honor is a call to duty and I am always at the service of the palace and my people.”

Thank you all”, Asianya said.

The event began with a Church service jointly presided over by the Anglican Bishop, Right Reverend Obi and Right Reverend Emma-David Okafoagu, the Archbishop of New Covenant Of God mission, Nnewi and culminated at the palace of Igwe Orizu where the Ofala and Conferment of Chieftaincy titles took place.

The colourful event featured a lot of cultural dance groups and masquerades including the dreaded ‘Ajofia’ masquerade of Nnewi.

Chief Royal Ifechukwu Asianya, Mmilinaezolu ora Nnewi, held a reception at his home in Ndimgbu, Otolo Nnewi after the event where he feted his friends and dignitaries who had travelled from far places to rejoice with him over the recognition and honour.