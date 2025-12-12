Imo demolishes mortuary, hotel linked to ritualists, kidnappers

21 mutilated corpses evacuated

Imo State Government yesterday demolished the Ugwudi Cottage Hospital Mortuary located at Umuchem, Umuhu community in Ngor Okpala Local Council of the state.

Governor Hope Uzodimma ordered the exercise following the discovery of mutilated and unidentified corpses at the mortuary during an inspection conducted last week by a delegation from the state Ministry of Health and the police.

Also, Jessy Best Hotel and two modern residential houses at Amaeke Ngor Okpala, owned by Stanley Oparaugo, also known as Morocco, were demolished on the Governor’s directive.

Oparaugo, the mortuary owner, was declared wanted by the police last week for his alleged involvement in ritual killings, kidnapping, organ harvesting, and other crimes in the state.

The demolition was led by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Chioma Egu, Security Adviser to the Governor, General Joseph Ogbonna (retired), Special Adviser to the Governor on Project Monitoring and Compliance, Hon. Chinasa Nwaneri and Ngor Okpala council chairman, Hon. Mrs Chika Ibekwe, and supervised by security operatives including the police and local vigilantes led by the State Police Commissioner, Aboki Danjuma.

During the exercise, the Health Commissioner stated that aside from being unauthorised, the mortuary services were substandard, posing health risks to the community and the state.

She mentioned that the facility was not suitable for mortuary services, and was not authorised to operate.

“We are evacuating these corpses to another mortuary, while we wait for the families to come forward to identify and carry them. But if we don’t see anybody, we will consider mass burial for them.

“The state government will begin inspecting all mortuaries and health facilities in the state next week to close down any found providing unauthorised services,” she added.

The council chairman, Mrs Ibekwe applauded Governor Uzodimma for the directive, believing it would help combat criminal activities in the area.

She mentioned that citizens had complained about the facilities being used for criminal activities, including kidnappings, organ harvesting, with the owner allegedly linked to numerous crimes in the area.

CP Danjuma emphasised the commitment of the state government and security agencies to eliminate all forms of crime. He assured that the police would continue to search for the suspect, who is on the run after failing to respond to an invitation regarding the alleged crimes.

He encouraged citizens with information to come forward to help arrest the suspect and prevent crimes in the state.