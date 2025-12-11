Imo demolishes mortuary, hotel owned by suspected ritualist, evacuates 21 corpses

The Imo State Government has demolished Ugwudi Cottage Hospital Mortuary located in Umuchem, Umuhu community in Ngor Okpala Local Council, following shocking discoveries of mutilated and unidentified corpses at the facility.

The demolition, ordered by Governor Hope Uzodimma, came after an inspection last week by officials of the Ministry of Health and the police, during which the findings were uncovered.

Also brought down were Jessy Best Hotel and two newly built residential houses in Amaeke Ngor, all belonging to one Stanley Oparaugo, popularly known as “Morocco.”

Oparaugo, who also owns the mortuary, was recently declared wanted by the police over alleged involvement in ritual killings, kidnapping, organ harvesting, and other criminal activities.

The exercise was led by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Chioma Egu; Security Adviser to the Governor, Gen. Joseph Ogbonna (rtd); Special Adviser on Project Monitoring and Compliance, Hon. Chinasa Nwaneri; and the Ngor Okpala Council Chairman, Hon. Mrs. Chika Ibekwe.

It was supervised by security operatives, including the police and local vigilante groups, under the oversight of the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma.

Speaking during the demolition, Dr. Egu said the mortuary posed serious public health risks.

According to her, “Imo people are on health risk because this kind of place can lead to outbreak of disease. It is not only that this facility is not suitable for mortuary services, it is not authorised to function.”

She added that 21 corpses were evacuated from the facility.

“We are evacuating these corpses to another mortuary, while we wait for the families to come forward to identify and carry them. But if we don’t see anybody, we will consider mass burial for them.”

Egu further disclosed that beginning next week, the Ministry of Health will commence a comprehensive inspection of all mortuaries and health facilities in the state, with the intention of shutting down those operating illegally.

“From next week, the state government through the Ministry of Health will begin inspection of all mortuaries and health facilities in the state with the view of closing down anyone found culpable of unauthorised services,” she said.

Council Chairman, Mrs. Ibekwe, commended Governor Uzodimma for the action, saying it would help curb criminal activities in the area.

She revealed that residents had repeatedly complained about the facilities being used as hideouts for kidnappers and organ harvesters, noting that the owner had been linked to multiple crimes within and outside the community.

Also speaking, CP Danjuma said the demolition underscored the state government’s and security agencies’ commitment to eliminating crime.

He confirmed that the police are intensifying efforts to arrest the suspect, who fled after failing to honour a public invitation for questioning.

He urged citizens with useful intelligence to assist security agencies in tracking him down.

“The demolition reinforces the unwavering commitment of the state government and security agencies to rid the state of all forms of crimes and criminality,” he stated.

Our correspondent, who was at the scene, observed shrines, human skulls, a decomposing body, dangerous animals, and various fetish items inside the demolished buildings, which included a storey building and duplexes allegedly owned by the suspect.