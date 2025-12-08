Imo govt seals suspected organ harvesting mortuary, hotel 

Declares owner wanted

Imo State Government has sealed an illegal mortuary and hotel suspected as being used as organ harvesting grounds of kidnappers in Umuhu autonomous community in Ngor Okpala Local Council of the state.



The state’s Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, led police officers, while the Commissioner of Health,Dr Chioma Egu; the Chief Pathologist, Imo State Specialist Hospital, Dr Ibeaja Okechukwu; the Chairman of Ngor Okpala Local Council, Chika Ibekwe, and the Vigilante group head, Henry Ikpe, were among those who inspected the two buildings suspected to be grounds where kidnapped victims are kept and later taken to the mortuary for organ removal and harvesting.



The state’s Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, In a statement after the inspection at the weekend, disclosed that the discovery was made during the ongoing operations on war against kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state carried out by the joint team.



Okoye, who disclosed the name of the owner of the illegal mortuary as Stanley Morocco Oparaugo, being at large, said that the team uncovered decomposing and mutilated corpses in an unhygienic condition, raising suspicion that organ activities were going on there.



“As part of ongoing efforts to curb kidnapping and other violent crimes along the Owerri–Aba Expressway, a high-powered team, led by the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma on Saturday, December 6, 2025, inspected suspected kidnappers’ hideouts in Umuhu Autonomous Community in Ngor-Okpala Local Council following credible intelligence on Stanley Morocco Oparaugo, currently at large.

“A hotel and a private mortuary owned by the suspect, allegedly used by kidnappers and violent criminals, were inspected. “At the mortuary, decomposed and mutilated dead bodies were discovered in unhygienic conditions, raising suspicions of illegal organ-harvesting activities,” he said.



Okoye said that the hotel and mortuary were immediately sealed on the directive of the state government, while the suspect’s residence was searched, and crucial exhibits were recovered. He also said that forensic experts documented their findings, adding that Danjuma assured that all the accomplices would face the legal consequences.



The Command’s Spokesperson, therefore, urged anyone with useful information on how to arrest the suspect to contact the nearest police station or call 0803 477 3600.

“Maximum security has been deployed along the Owerri–Aba Expressway. The Command assures travellers during the holidays of its commitment to their safety,” he stated.