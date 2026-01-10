In Pictures: Family escapes unhurt as truck rams into cars on Lagos ‘ Otedola bridge

Traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was thrown into chaos on Friday after a mini truck lost control and rammed into two cars on the notorious Otedola Bridge. The accident, which occurred around noon, was reportedly caused by brake failure, according to eyewitnesses.

The truck, laden with goods, veered off its lane before crashing into vehicles on the bridge. The impact forced a black SUV to mount another car, leaving both vehicles severely damaged. A family travelling in one of the cars miraculously escaped unhurt. “The truck just lost control and slammed into the cars. People panicked immediately,” an eyewitness said.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) stated, “A multiple vehicle accident involving a truck and two cars has occurred along Berger inward Secretariat. Authorities are present at the scene to ensure safety and restore normalcy. No casualties have been recorded as of the time of this report.” The agency added that traffic backlog had extended from Jubilee Estate back to Berger New Garage.

Emergency responders were deployed to clear the wreckage and ease congestion, which lasted for several hours. LASTMA assured motorists that “efforts are currently ongoing for evacuation, and our men are present there to ensure ease of traffic movement.”

The crash is the latest in a long line of accidents on Otedola Bridge, widely regarded as one of Lagos’ most dangerous traffic blackspots. In June 2018, a catastrophic tanker explosion claimed at least 12 lives and destroyed dozens of vehicles. More recently, the bridge has witnessed repeated crashes involving trucks, articulated vehicles, and containers, often blamed on brake failure, speeding, and poor maintenance.

In January 2025, a multiple-vehicle accident involving trucks left one person dead and three injured, while in April of the same year, a vehicle fell off the bridge, seriously injuring its driver. Later that year, a truck collided with a commercial bus, and in December, two containerised trucks crashed, forcing authorities to temporarily shut the route.

Friday’s incident, though without fatalities, has once again underscored persistent safety concerns on Otedola Bridge. Road safety advocates continue to call for stricter enforcement of regulations and improved monitoring of heavy-duty vehicles along the corridor.