In Pictures: FCT Police officer killed, colleague injured in Abuja road accident

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Thursday announced a fatal motor vehicle accident involving its personnel along the Sani Abacha Expressway near the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement on X, disclosed that the incident occurred on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at approximately 2:20 PM.

According to her, preliminary investigations indicate that a mixer truck, driven by one Salman Usman of a construction company based in Wuse Zone 5, lost control at the scene. Two police officers on official duty were affected. One officer was killed, while the other sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical attention.

She added that the driver of the truck, Usman, has been taken into custody, and other vehicles involved in the incident have been recovered for further investigation and safety inspection.

In the statement, the Commissioner of Police for the FCT, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, expressed condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased officer and wished a swift recovery for the injured personnel.

He assured the public that the investigation would be thorough and that justice would be served.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, advised residents to report emergency or security concerns to the FCT Police Command via the emergency lines 08061581938 and 08032003913.

The FCT Police Command described the accident as a reminder of the hazards faced by officers in the daily course of protecting lives and managing traffic in the territory.