Informants enabled attacks on schools, says Niger gov

Governor Muhammad Umaru Bago of Niger State has suggested that informants play a significant role in enabling terrorist attacks and called for stricter measures against them as part of efforts to tackle insecurity in the state.

The governor made the remarks during a visit to the palace of the Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Muhammad Haliru Dantoro IV in New Bussa, where he led a state delegation to commiserate with the Emir over the recent abduction of schoolchildren from St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area.

Governor Bago said security agencies, working in collaboration with the state government, are making concerted efforts to ensure the swift rescue of the abducted students.

He urged residents to cooperate with security operatives by providing credible information and cautioned against religious intolerance, noting that harmony among communities is vital for security.

The Emir of Borgu commended the governor’s visit, describing him as a leader who demonstrates care for his people.

He also expressed concern over the occupation of the Borgu forest by bandits, urging state and federal authorities to reclaim the area.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his prompt response to the incident and expressed confidence in the recovery of the children and the eventual curtailment of banditry.

Schools closed

In response to the abduction, Governor Bago ordered the immediate closure of all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state, including missionary schools, Islamic schools, and federal government colleges. Tertiary institutions in Niger North Senatorial District and other vulnerable areas in Niger East were also instructed to suspend operations until further notice.

“To forestall further occurence, schools are generally supposed to close for Christmas in the next two weeks, but we cannot take any chances anymore.

“We are closing all schools in Niger state, private primary and secondary schools, every school will remain closed until after the New Year while all schools in Niger North will be closed until further notice,” he stated.

Governor Bago emphasised that the priority remains the safe recovery of the kidnapped children.

He appealed to residents for calm, understanding, and prayers for the safe return of the students, while assuring that the government remains committed to protecting lives and property across the state.

No prior warning — Catholic Diocese

Furthermore, the Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has denied claims by the Niger State Government that St. Mary’s Catholic Schools in Papiri received prior notice of security risks before the abduction of students on Friday.

In a statement signed by Daniel Atori, media aide to Bishop Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, the Christian Association of Nigeria clarified that the school received no circular or advisory from either the state government or security agencies. Bishop Yohanna emphasised that the school belongs to the Catholic Diocese and not any individual, dismissing reports suggesting that officials had been forewarned.

“That is not true. We did not receive any circular. It must be an afterthought and a way to shift blame,” the bishop said, adding that he had recently returned to the village to meet with parents and reassure them of ongoing rescue efforts. “In 2022, when we heard of rumours of security challenges, we shut down immediately,” he noted.

The bishop further refuted claims that the school had ignored a government directive or that some Reverend Sisters had travelled to Abuja before the attack. He confirmed that both the Education Secretary and the National Association of Private Schools had received no safety directive regarding the institution.

The Niger State Government, however, maintained that credible intelligence indicated rising threats in the region and that St. Mary’s had allegedly “reopened without clearance and violated the safety directive,” placing pupils and staff at risk. Security agencies have launched investigations and intensified search-and-rescue operations, with the government urging school authorities to adhere to all security advisories.

303 students, 12 teachers in captivity

Bishop Yohanna also confirmed that the total number of abductees had risen to 315, comprising 303 students and 12 teachers. “The total of pupils and students is 629, with primary having 430 and secondary having 199 students. We discovered that 88 more students were also captured after they tried to escape,” he said, adding that a detailed census had revealed several children previously thought safe were missing.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Friday, with gunmen reportedly arriving on more than 60 motorcycles accompanied by a van. The assailants shot the school’s gatekeeper, leaving him seriously injured.

In response to the incident and broader security concerns, the Federal Government ordered the immediate closure of 41 Federal Unity Colleges and directed principals to comply. The move follows a week that saw multiple abductions, including 26 schoolgirls in Kebbi State and 38 worshippers abducted in a church attack in Kwara State.

President Bola Tinubu has since instructed the Minister of State for Defence to relocate to Kebbi and postponed planned international trips as nationwide concern over student safety continues. UNICEF and other international organisations have repeatedly called on Nigeria to prioritise the protection of learners.