Insecurity: HURIWA faults smear campaign against Matawalle

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned what it described as a coordinated wave of social media harassment, cyberbullying and politically motivated attacks against the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, following the recent circulation of an old video taken out of context.



In a statement, yesterday, HURIWA said the renewed attempt to portray Matawalle as a sympathiser of terrorists was dishonest, malicious and driven by partisan interests rather than any genuine concern for national security or accountability.



HURIWA noted that the video being recycled was recorded in 2021 when Matawalle was governor of Zamfara State and reflected a policy approach at the time aimed at de-escalating violence and protecting vulnerable communities caught between armed groups and vigilante excesses.



According to the rights group, reducing such complex security conversations to simplistic soundbites years later is a deliberate effort to misinform the public and incite hatred.



The association stressed that it is both intellectually lazy and morally reckless to equate efforts at conflict resolution, dialogue or intelligence-led engagement with criminal endorsement, adding that modern counter-insurgency strategies across the world recognise that understanding the drivers of violence does not amount to justifying it.



HURIWA observed that the timing of the renewed attacks is suspicious, coming shortly after the resignation of the former Minister of Defence on health grounds and the subsequent appointment of Gen. Christopher Musa as Defence Minister.

The organisation, through its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said it is not coincidental that these narratives resurfaced at a moment of transition within the defence architecture, suggesting a deliberate attempt to sow discord and weaken public confidence in the Tinubu administration.

According to HURIWA, the campaign against Matawalle bears the clear fingerprints of political vendetta, particularly from individuals and groups unsettled by his political relevance, his loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his continued influence in Zamfara State politics. The group said some of the attacks are also rooted in calculations ahead of future electoral contests in Zamfara, where Matawalle remains a formidable political force.



HURIWA maintained that since assuming office as Minister of State for Defence, Matawalle had demonstrated commitment to the collective security agenda of the Tinubu administration, working within established military and intelligence frameworks rather than acting as a lone political actor. The association said that attempt to reduce national security challenges to personal scapegoating ignore the institutional nature of defence operations and the shared responsibility of multiple agencies.



The rights group further described the attacks as part of a broader anti-Tinubu campaign by political adversaries who, unable to confront the President directly, have chosen to target some of his most loyal and visible allies.



According to HURIWA, Matawalle has become a fallback target for those seeking to undermine the President by proxy, precisely because of his reputation as one of Tinubu’s most steadfast political foot soldiers.



HURIWA, therefore, warned that normalising cyberbullying, misinformation and character assassination against public officials without evidence poses a serious threat to democratic discourse and national cohesion. It urged Nigerians to distinguish between legitimate criticism and orchestrated disinformation designed to inflame emotions and destabilise governance.



The association also faulted calls for Matawalle’s resignation, describing them as baseless and unjustified. Instead, HURIWA said that an objective assessment of his political service and loyalty to the current administration would warrant recognition rather than vilification.



HURIWA called on security agencies to remain focused on their constitutional duties and not be distracted by online noise, while urging social media users to exercise restraint and responsibility.



The group reaffirmed its commitment to defending democratic institutions, rule of law and fairness, warning that weaponising misinformation against public officials ultimately undermines national security and democracy itself.