Insecurity: Troops rescue seven kidnapped villagers in Kano

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has deployed additional 300 troops to strengthen security in the North Central region of Nigeria

After a renewed attack by criminal elements in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano, troops of Operation MESA have confirmed the rescue of seven victims earlier abducted by bandits.

The troops also confirmed the killing of a 60-year-old woman during the bandits’ invasion of Yankamaye village in Tsanyawa on Saturday, where about 12 people were kidnapped.

In a statement, Assistant Director Army Public Relations 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Captain Babatunde Zubairu, said four residents of the community are yet to be accounted for.

According to him, “The gallant troops of Operation MESA, comprising personnel of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Police, while on fighting patrol on 29 November 2025, at about 2300 hours, received a distressed call from Yankamaye Cikin Gari village in Tsanyawa Local Government Area on bandits’ activities.

“The troops, who responded swiftly, made contact with the bandits and successfully rescued seven victims from the bandits, who had already killed a 60-year-old woman in the area.

“Upon receiving the information, the troops pursued the bandits along their withdrawal route towards Rimaye, engaged them with a high volume of fire, and swiftly rescued the abducted victims. However, four of the kidnapped victims are still unaccounted for.

“The bandits fled towards Kankia LGA in Katsina State, and efforts are ongoing to track their location. The Commander, 3 Brigade, commended the troops for their bravery and prompt response.”

The statement urged members of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could assist ongoing operations.

A few weeks ago, the troops neutralised 19 bandits and recovered several dangerous weapons from the terrorists after repelling a major attack on the community. Unfortunately, the bandits killed two troops and one vigilante during the exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, A sixty-year-old grandmother was shot dead on Saturday in Yankamaye village, Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State by bandits who invaded and carried out their usual terrorist attack in the community.

A reliable source from the village, who reported the dastardly act to journalists but preferred to remain anonymous due to possible threats, also revealed the abduction of three other members of the community.

The bandits reportedly stormed Yankamaye village around 11 p.m. on Saturday, shooting the woman after she pleaded with them not to take her son.

According to the source, the assailants invaded the sleeping community at about midnight on Saturday on motorcycles, leaving residents in fear.

“A woman was shot dead when she attempted to prevent them from taking away her son. She had pleaded with the kidnappers, who rather than heed her plea, killed her and took the young man away,” the source confirmed.