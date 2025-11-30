Again, bandits kill 60-year-old woman, kidnap four in Kano

Military confirms rescue of seven villagers

Senator Barau tasks security to take fight to criminals

A sixty-year-old grandmother was shot dead on Saturday in Yankamaye village, Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State by bandits who invaded and carried out their usual terrorist attack in the community.

A reliable source from the village, who reported the dastardly act to journalists but preferred to remain anonymous due to possible threats, also revealed the abduction of three other members of the community.

The bandits reportedly stormed Yankamaye village around 11 p.m. on Saturday, shooting the woman after she pleaded with them not to take her son.

According to the source, the assailants invaded the sleeping community at about midnight on Saturday on motorcycles, leaving residents in fear.

“A woman was shot dead when she attempted to prevent them from taking away her son. She had pleaded with the kidnappers, who rather than heed her plea, killed her and took the young man away,” the source confirmed.

Another account also reported the invasion of another house in the village, where two women, one of whom is said to be the sister-in-law of the ward councillor, were threatened.

Meanwhile, the troops of Operation MESA have confirmed the successful repelling of the bandits’ incursion with the rescue of seven victims who had been kidnapped from the village.

In a statement, Assistant Director Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Captain Babatunde Zubairu, on Sunday also confirmed the killing of a 60-year-old woman by bandits.

According to Captain Zubairu, “The gallant troops of Operation MESA, comprising personnel of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Police, while on fighting patrol on 29 November 2025 at about 2300 hours, received a distressed call from Yankamaye Cikin Gari village in Tsanyawa Local Government Area on bandits’ activities.

“The troops, who responded swiftly, made contact with the bandits and successfully rescued seven victims from the bandits, who had already killed a 60-year-old woman in the area.

“Upon receiving the information, the troops pursued the bandits along their withdrawal route towards Rimaye, engaged them with a high volume of fire, and swiftly rescued the abducted victims. However, four of the kidnapped victims are still unaccounted for.

“The bandits fled towards Kankia LGA in Katsina State, and efforts are ongoing to track their location. The Commander, 3 Brigade, commended the troops for their bravery and prompt response and urged members of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could assist ongoing operations,” the Brigade spokesman said.

Worried by the incessant attacks by the bandits, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has called on security agencies to go after the marauding bandits to end their nefarious acts terrorising villages in Tsanyawa and Shanono LGAs of Kano State.

Reacting to the bandits’ attack in Yankamaye village in Tsanyawa LGA on Saturday night, Senator Barau appealed to the security agencies to double their efforts and take the fight to the criminal elements who are from neighbouring states.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, stated that the incursion of criminal elements into the two LGAs must stop forthwith.

“I have received the distressing report of the killing of a woman and the kidnapping of three persons in Yankamaye village in Tsanyawa LGA of Kano State by marauding bandits from neighbouring states on Saturday night when the villagers had retired to bed.

“This incident occurred a few days after a similar one in Biresawa village, also in Tsanyawa LGA. I, therefore, call on our security agencies, who have engaged the criminals on many occasions in the axis, to double their efforts to rescue these innocent persons and tackle the elements. They should take the fight to them.

“We will not allow these marauding criminals, who are on the run from neighbouring states following military operations, to destabilise our communities. This incursion into the area must stop forthwith. The security of our people’s lives and properties is paramount. No stone will be left unturned in achieving this,” he said.