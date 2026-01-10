JCI Lagos Metro honours ace photographer

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Lagos Metropolitan has honoured the Founder and Creative Director of Taiwo Sanusi Media (TSM), Taiwo Sanusi, with the Award of Excellence in Photography and Visual Arts.

The event was held during the investiture of the 54th President of the organisation, Kikelomo Owoyale.

Owoyale said, in a statement, that Sanusi was recognised because his work commands attention through consistency and intent. Over the years, his photography has evolved into a form of visual documentation that blends artistic quality with social consciousness, he added.

The organisation has long celebrated individuals whose professional excellence aligns with service and societal impact. In recognising Sanusi, the body underscored the importance of creative professionals in national and global development narratives.

Owoyale said through TSM, a creative media company in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, Sanusi delivers professional photography and visual arts across creative, cultural and socially focused projects, with an emphasis on visual storytelling and community engagement.

She said: “Much of Sanusi’s practice extends beyond commercial assignments. He has collaborated with non-governmental organisations and community-based initiatives, providing visual content that supports social development, advocacy and empowerment. His images have been used to document projects, communicate pressing social issues and strengthen campaigns aimed at improving lives, with his work earning relevance within Nigeria and abroad.’’

Also, the immediate past president of the organisation, Tobi Kuti, remarked that the award celebrated “craft, commitment and contribution.”

‘’Sanusi has also played a quiet but influential role in shaping the next generation of visual artists. He has trained and mentored over 150 emerging creatives in photography and visual arts, contributing to skills development and professional capacity building within Nigeria’s growing creative sector.

‘’For many of his mentees, his guidance has provided a bridge between talent and sustainable practice.

‘’During his tertiary education, Sanusi distinguished himself in music production, earning the National Economics Students Association’s Best Music Producer of the Year award.That multidisciplinary foundation, spanning sound, rhythm and visual composition, continues to inform the depth and structure of his photography,’’ Kuti added.