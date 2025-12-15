JONAPWD seeks enforcement of rights, inclusion in decision-making

The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Anambra State chapter, has called for pro-active measures towards the enforcement of Disability Rights Law, enacted by the state government.



It also sought inclusion of members in decision-making organs, for them to contribute meaningfully to policy formation and programme implementation measures.



Disclosing this in Awka, yesterday, the Chairman, Ugochukwu Okeke, noted that Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) contribute immensely to education, sports, business, culture, innovation and governance, yet continue to face limitations to full participation.



Okeke expressed concern about persistent challenges faced by PWDs in Anambra, despite the existing Disability Rights Law, such as inaccessible public buildings and transport systems, limited employment opportunities, weak enforcement of disability laws, discrimination, inadequate assistive devices, poor inclusive education structures, and insufficient representation in decision-making positions.



He called on the state government to strengthen enforcement of the Disability Rights Law, improve accessibility in public infrastructure, empower the Disability Commission, and expand livelihood and employment programmes, urging religious institutions to make worship more inclusive and fight stigma within communities.



Speaking on the sideline of the event marking the International Day for Persons with Disability (IDPD), and Praise Day with the theme, ‘Let’s Praise God’, Okeke observed that the yearly IDPD commemoration serves as a global platform to raise awareness on disability issues, promote dignity, and advocate for policies that support a truly inclusive society.



He highlighted the global 2025 IDPD theme, ‘Fostering Disability-Inclusive Society for Advancing Social Progress’, stressing that meaningful development could not be achieved when any group, especially PWDs, is excluded from education, employment, healthcare, governance, infrastructure and community life.