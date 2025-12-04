World Disability Day: Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative empowers 250 PWDs in Ogun

As the world celebrates Disability Day, no fewer than 250 persons living with disabilities in Ogun State, including veterans from security agencies, received financial support of N200,000 each from the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) of the First Lady of the Federation, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday, to boost their small businesses.

The event was held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, with the theme “Fostering Disability-Inclusive Societies for Advancing Social Progress.”

Mrs Tinubu, who was represented by the State’s First Lady and the State Coordinator for RHI, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, noted that the programme aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to promote inclusive growth and shared prosperity, ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind.

“Today, the Renewed Hope Initiative will provide the sum of N200,000 as business recapitalisation grants to 250 persons with disabilities in each state and the FCT. The Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Associations will each receive N50 million to be distributed to beneficiaries in their respective domains,” She said.

Mrs Tinubu said that for the past two years, RHI had supported over 100,000 women, including petty traders, small business owners and persons with disabilities, through direct financial interventions aimed at expanding their enterprises.

She, however, urged the beneficiaries to use the grants to grow their businesses into sustainable ventures that could support their families.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Adijat Adeleye, disclosed that her ministry was working closely with the Ogun State House of Assembly to improve the welfare of persons with disabilities, noting that a motion mandating the presence of sign language interpreters in all MDAs had been passed.

“Your stories and daily perseverance inspire the policies we design and reinforce our resolve to ensure that every state, school, workplace and community fully welcomes you,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Ebenezer Adeniyi and Mrs. Temitope Oladipupo expressed gratitude to Senator Tinubu and Mrs. Abiodun for the financial support, describing the grant as a lifeline and promising to use it judiciously.