Kano fire incident claims family of four, one escape

Residents of Kundila Housing Estate in Tarauni Local Council, Kano State, were on Wednesday thrown into mourning following a fire incident that claimed four members of the same family.

The terrifying fire left the man, his wife and two children under the age of three burnt to death in their two-bedroom apartment.

A witness revealed that the tragedy occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

The victims, according to locals, include Shodandi (father), his wife, Rafi’a and their two little children, Mardiya and 18-month old Yusira.

However, a 12-year-old boy, the eldest child of the family, Aminu, was successfully rescued alive by Kano State fire fighters.

Confirming the development, spokesperson for Kano Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, hinted that the ugly development was put under control by men of the service.

According to him, preliminary investigation indicated that the incident may have originated from a mosquito coil used in the apartment.

The service offers its condolences to the bereaved family, while urging the public to be mindful of fire cases as Harmattan season gradually set in.

Last week, over 500 shops were razed in Shuwaki Market in Gari Local Council.

Official source attributed the cause of the fire to carelessness of some drunks residing within the market premises.