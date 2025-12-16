Kano Hisbah seizes alcohol shipment from Lagos, arrests driver

The Kano State Hisbah Board has intercepted a vehicle transporting assorted alcoholic beverages into the state from Lagos, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The Deputy Commander-General of the Board, Mujahideen Aminuddeen, disclosed that the operation followed intelligence reports indicating that the consignment was en route from Lagos.

“Operatives of the Fagge patrol command acted swiftly on the information by successfully stopping the vehicle and seizing the alcoholic beverages,” he said.

Investigations revealed that the consignment was sent by a woman from Lagos, with approximately thirteen packs of alcoholic drinks recovered during the operation. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested to assist with ongoing investigations, while efforts are continuing to apprehend the sender.

Aminuddeen appealed to members of the public to report activities that violate accepted social norms or the provisions of Islamic law, stressing that cooperation remains vital for the effective operations of Hisbah personnel.

The seizure comes shortly after a similar operation on December 11, when the Kano State Road Traffic Agency intercepted and handed over three truckloads of beer worth millions of naira to the Hisbah Board. The agency also impounded the vehicles, which contained four hundred and ten cartons of alcoholic beverages.

“This demonstrates the continued commitment of both the Hisbah Board and related agencies to enforcing regulations and curbing the circulation of alcohol in the state,” Aminuddeen added.

Recall that days ago in neighbouring Katsina State, the Hisbah Board carried out the destruction of confiscated alcoholic beverages in Bakori town, located within the Funtua Local Government Area.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Board’s Information Officer, Abdul Baki Mustapha, the exercise was supervised by Deputy Commander Bashir Lawal Balarabe alongside other Hisbah commanders from the Funtua zone.

The Board said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb activities that contravene Islamic teachings and to safeguard societal moral values. “This measure is aimed at protecting the moral standards of our society and enforcing compliance with accepted religious principles,” the statement read.

The Katsina operation follows similar enforcement activities across northern Nigeria, where Hisbah boards have intercepted and destroyed alcoholic beverages in compliance with local regulations.