Gov. Yusuf prohibits Ganduje’s parallel Hisbah police

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has issued an executive order prohibiting the independent Hisbah police from being funded by the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Subsequently, Gov. Yusuf directed the police command and the Directorate of State Service to immediately arrest and prosecute any group or individual parading themselves as leaders or members of the independent Hisbah.

Briefing journalists on Friday evening, Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Waiya said the new legal instrument, “Kano State Prohibition of Hisbah Fishabililah Order 2025”, takes effect immediately.

Amid security threats in Kano, the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, under his foundation, has opened the recruitment of 12,000 independent security group in the state.

Issuing out the recruitment forms to willing youths a few days ago, Ganduje, through the former Managing Director of the Kano Road Transport Agency (KAROTA), Baffa DanAgundi, during Ganduje’s administration, said the initiative was designed to create opportunities for 12,000 individuals sacked by the present government.

DanAgundi said the initiative, which will be devoid of any political undertone, is purely intended to offer job opportunities for those rendered jobless from the state-established Hisbah Board.

According to him, the new Independent Hisbah Fisabilillah will be established under the Ganduje Foundation as a voluntary and not affiliated group to render religious services.

According to the Commissioner, “it has come to the attention of the Kano State Government that certain individuals and groups are undertaking recruitment, mobilisation and organisation of persons into a body described as ‘Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi’, without lawful authority and in contravention of the Laws of Kano State.

“Such conduct of recruitment, mobilisation and organisation of persons into a body described as ‘Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi’, creating parallel, unauthorised enforcement structures within the State, constitutes an unlawful act capable of disturbing the peace and undermining statutory functions of the Hisbah Board.

“This order may be cited as ‘the Kano State Government (Prohibition of the Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi) Order 2025’. It shall not be lawful for any person or group of persons to recruit, assemble, mobilise, train or deploy any person for the purposes of operating a parallel Hisbah or similar enforcement outfit in the State.

“It shall not be lawful for anybody to constitute, establish, form or promote any association, body, corps, formation or organisation in the name of Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi or by whatever name or description called.

“The formation of Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi is declared unlawful, and it is prohibited from operating or carrying out any activity in the State. Any act done in furtherance of such Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi is hereby declared unlawful, illegal and void,” the Commissioner read.

As part of the deterrent to violation of the order, the Commissioner said, “Any person who contravenes the provisions of this Order shall be liable to prosecution under applicable laws enforced in the State for unlawful assembly, impersonation of lawful authorities, establishment of unauthorised security or enforcement groups, or any other relevant offence.”