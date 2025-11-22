Kano moves to strengthen broadcasting standards in Nigeria

The Kano State Government has taken a significant step in the ongoing national efforts to reform Nigeria’s broadcasting regulatory framework by submitting a memorandum to the Senate Committee on Information as part of the review of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act.

The state governor, Abba Yusuf, represented by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, disclosed this at the 2nd Annual National Conference and Induction Ceremony of the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters (SNB) held in Kano.

Sanusi Bature said the memorandum—crafted following extensive consultations with media professionals, legal experts, and civil society—reflects the governor’s firm belief that Nigeria must strengthen its regulatory framework to address the growing challenges of misinformation and unethical broadcasting.

“At the 2025 Africa Summit in Lagos, His Excellency challenged the NBC to set higher standards for the censorship, review, and regulation of online content that continues to shape public opinion and sometimes inflame tensions in our society.

“With the ongoing review of the NBC Act, the governor has finalised a detailed memorandum ready for presentation to the Senate Committee on Information, aimed at promoting professionalism, accountability, and ethical conduct within the media landscape,” he said.

According to him, the memorandum highlights critical areas requiring legislative strengthening, including the regulation of digital broadcasting and online media platforms; ethical standards for political and religious content; protection of journalists and media workers; adoption of global best practices in the era of artificial intelligence; and stronger penalties for harmful and unprofessional broadcasting.

Bature said Governor Yusuf’s proactive engagement with national media reforms demonstrates his commitment to building a responsible, ethical, and future-ready broadcast sector. He urged broadcasters and media practitioners to uphold the highest ethical and professional standards, stressing that the media remains a key institution shaping public opinion, attitudes, and national cohesion.

The President of the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters (SNB), Professor Umaru Pate, said the professional body is committed to enhancing members’ professional competence and confidence in delivering credible content to audiences.

Pate, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State, noted that poorly trained broadcasters remain a toxic and endangered species in society.

He therefore urged professional broadcasters to embrace digitalisation and technological advancement to remain relevant in the industry.

The Chairman of the occasion, Alh. Ahmad Aminu, cautioned broadcasters to be mindful of the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital channels that may threaten their creativity.

Aminu, a veteran broadcaster with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), reminded broadcasters of their obligation to address the challenges posed by misinformation, disinformation, and security threats facing the country.