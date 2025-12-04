Kidnapped Kwara monarch still in captivity, family cries out

•Freed 38 worshippers reunite with families

Relief seems far from the royal family of Bayagan-Ile Community in Ifelodun Local Council of Kwara State, whose son, Oba Kamilu Salami, was kidnapped at the weekend, as it declared that the monarch is still in captivity.

Spokesperson for the family, Rafiu Lawal, stated at press time that Salami was still in captivity, against the fake news in circulation that he had been rescued by local hunters.

He said: “I wish to formally address and debunk the false information circulating across various media houses and social media platforms, claiming that our monarch, Kamilu Salami, has been rescued by local hunters. This report is completely untrue. I spoke with Kabiyesi on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, and he confirmed that he is still in the custody of his abductors. The narrative suggesting that he has regained his freedom is fake and should be disregarded in its entirety.

“We appeal to the public, bloggers, media outlets, and community members to stop sharing unverified reports. Kindly ensure that any information concerning Kabiyesi’s situation is confirmed directly from the royal family to avoid misinformation and unnecessary tension,” he stated.

Salami, the Ojibara of Bayagan, was abducted from his farm in Ifelodun Local Council of Kwara on Saturday morning. His abductors have since contacted the community and demanded N150 million ransom for his release.

Meanwhile, the 38 church worshippers abducted penultimate Tuesday in Eruku, Ekiti Local Council, Kwara State, have reunited with their families after over a week’s stay in Ilorin for medical attention.

The victims were rescued after an exercise said to be coordinated by the Federal Government, the Kwara State Government, and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

All 38 were handed over to the Executive Chairman of Ekiti Local Council, Gabriel Awelewa, in Ilorin on Tuesday. They arrived in Eruku about 6.30pm, where they were received with cheers, tears of joy and songs of gratitude from relatives and community members.

According to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Dada Sunday, the Ekiti Local Council Chairman expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, Governor AbdulRahmanAbdulRazaq, the NSA and security agencies for the swift response that led to the rescue of the abductees.

He commended the medical attention and support provided for the victims after their release, assuring residents that his administration would continue to strengthen security architecture across the 10 wards of the local council.

The Owa of Eruku, Oba Busari Olanrewaju, also thanked all authorities involved in the rescue operation, describing the safe return of the worshippers as a huge relief for the community.

The development has brought renewed hope to residents, who say the reunion underscores the impact of coordinated security efforts in tackling criminal activities in the region.

The 38 worshippers were kidnapped during a thanksgiving service for some members that were just released by the bandits.

During the last two weeks attack, three people were killed by the masked men, who also injured six, including a local vigilante member.