Kidnappers abduct photojournalist, others in Kaduna community

Armed bandits have kidnapped a veteran photojournalist, Malam Umar Usman Iyale, and several other residents in Danhonu II community, Millennium City, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, triggering renewed fear among residents.

Malam Umar, a retired staff member of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Kaduna Station, and formerly of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Kaduna, was abducted from his residence at about 9:00 p.m. on Monday, according to community sources.

Residents said the gunmen carried out the operation quietly but in a coordinated manner, gaining access to the compound at a time when some members of the journalist’s family had yet to return home.

A community source said the attackers demanded money from the victim and, when he could not provide any, forcefully whisked him away to an unknown destination.

The abduction has heightened anxiety in Danhonu II, with residents expressing concern over the safety of Malam Umar, who was described as elderly and battling health challenges.

“He is not someone who can withstand hardship for long. Everyone here is worried,” a resident said.

Another community leader lamented what he described as a recurring pattern of kidnappings in the area, noting that repeated attacks had forced many residents and landlords to abandon their homes, thereby slowing development in the community.

The incident has also revived memories of the July 2024 abduction of two journalists, the current Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, AbdulGafar Alabelewe of The Nation newspaper, and AbdulRaheem Aodu of Blueprint Newspaper, who were kidnapped alongside members of their families from the same community.

Residents called for more decisive and sustained security action to halt the activities of criminal gangs, despite ongoing efforts under the Kaduna Peace Model, which they said must be strengthened to address pockets of kidnapping.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the incident, saying it has launched an investigation aimed at rescuing the victim unhurt.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, had immediately deployed a team of operatives to track down the abductors and secure the safe release of Malam Umar.