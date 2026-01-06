Kidnappers kill victim, hold on to elder brother in Edo

Kidnappers who abducted two brothers on January 2 at their residence along City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi, Estako Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, have killed the younger one amongst the victims.

The father of the deceased, Tahir Momoh, on Monday confirmed the death of his son, Abu Momoh.

He noted that the corpse was discovered on Monday morning and was buried the same day according to Islamic rites.

He said, “It is true that he was killed. He is the younger of the two brothers, and he has been buried. The elder brother is still with the kidnappers.

“This is a very sad day for us, and we hope that his elder will be released to us.”

A short video circulated within the deceased community shows that the deceased was killed by his abductors by Orley River, Down City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi.

A source said he must have attempted an escape before he was shot.

“I was told that he attempted an escape, and the kidnappers shot him,” the source said.

The elder brother, who happens to be a medical doctor, is still with the kidnappers.

Ibrahim was abducted along with his brother while they were trying to enter their compound, and they were taken into the bush.

Ibrahim is currently on his housemanship at Edo State Teaching Hospital, Auchi.

A resident who gave his name as Abdul urged the police to beam their searchlight on the Igbira camp.

He said the number of incidents in that area is so high that not all of them are reported in the media.

He said, “I think it’s time the police beam a searchlight on the Igbira community in Auchi, as the number of kidnappings around that area is alarming.

“The problem is these boys don’t want to work but are looking for easy money.

The earlier their criminal activities are halted, the better for Auchi and other communities around that area.

“The government should also take action so that the people can see that they are important.”