Kidnapping, insecurity threaten Nigeria’s survival — GKS president

The President of God’s Kingdom Society (GKS), Warri, Delta State, Brother Felix Ekundayo Adedokun, has called on the federal government to redouble efforts in tackling kidnapping across the country, lamenting that abduction for ransom has assumed a dangerous proportion and poses an existential threat to the country.

Speaking at a media briefing on the state of the nation and the forthcoming Feast of Tabernacles at Salem City, from December 12 to 21, Adedokun stated that Nigerians are facing an existential crisis by way of kidnappings, killings, demands for ransom which run into millions of naira, the burning of houses, looting, destruction of farmlands, rape, and other crimes.

“It is unfortunate that the scourge of kidnapping people for ransom has assumed a more sinister dimension in Nigeria, with the resort to the abduction of people from their homes, students and teachers from their schools, and even travellers from their vehicles. We warn those involved in these dastardly crimes and sins against God to desist from them, or else they will suffer the dire consequences of their actions sooner or later.

God Almighty warned the children of Israel against kidnapping in this wise: ‘If a man is found kidnapping any of his brethren of the children of Israel, and mistreats him or sells him, then that kidnapper shall die; and you shall put away the evil from among you.’ (Deuteronomy 24:7, New King James Version),” he said.

On the Christian genocide issue in Nigeria, the GKS president emphasised that both Christians and Muslims are being killed, stressing that the burgeoning insecurity crisis in the country is taking a toll on everyone, irrespective of religion.

He blamed the rising insecurity in the country on “the acts of Satan the Devil who is going to and fro in the earth, seeking whom he may devour” (Job 1:7; 1 Peter 5:8).

The GKS president admonished leaders and those in positions of authority at all levels to act in the fear of God and as people who would give accounts of their stewardship to God.

He cautioned Nigerians and everyone not to make themselves easy prey for the Devil through disregard for the laws of God, urging them always to bear in mind what the natural Jews suffered because of disobedience to the laws of God.

On the Christian Feast of Tabernacles, which begins tomorrow, Brother Adedokun said it is the only feast ordained by God Almighty for His worshippers to celebrate in the Last Days, and that the feast was celebrated from the fifteenth day of the seventh month, known as Tishri or Ethanim.