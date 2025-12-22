Kogi Poly sacks officer over sexual molestation, demotes deputy registrar

The Governing Council of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has terminated the appointment of one its senior staff over sexual molestation. The council also demoted the school’s deputy registrar for negligence of office.

The institution said the action was to maintain and enforce its strict disciplinary posture.

In a statement by Uredo Omale, Director, Public Relations and Protocol, said, “On disciplinary matters, council approved the demotion of Mr. Audu Mathew, a Deputy Registrar, to the rank of Principal Assistant Registrar, on account of negligence of duty.

“In the same vein, council approved the termination of the appointment of Mr. Mukhtar Muhammed, an Administrative Officer II, for sexual molestation.

“Similarly, Mrs. Funmilayo Afolabi, an Assistant Chief Executive Officer, had her appointment terminated for absconding from duty for nine (9) months”.

Meanwhile, the Governing Council of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, approved the promotion of 11 Principal Lecturers to the rank of Chief Lecturers and 572 other teaching and non-teaching members of staff of the institution.

The statement said, “This was part of the far-reaching decisions made at the 72nd Regular Meeting of the Governing Council presided over by the Chairman, Barrister Sani Shaibu, held on Friday, 19th December, 2025, at the Polytechnic’s Council Chamber.

“Those promoted to the rank of Chief Lecturer on the recommendations of the Appointments, Promotions, and Disciplinary Committee (AP&DC) include Mr Ehimony James Baba Tunde and Mrs Ajayi Omolola Felicia (School of Applied Sciences); Engr. Anikoh Godwin Ateiza (School of Engineering Technology); Dr. Acharu Faith Tony-Okeme and Dr. Raji Abdulwasiu Adeyemi (School of Management Studies); Mrs Akinola Hope Ojochide, Mrs Olayiwola Grace Eleojo, and Mr Aminu Fasasi Olanrewaju. (School of General and Communication Studies); Mr Boluromi Samuel Sunday and Mr Salawu Abdulazeez (School of Preliminary Studies); and Arc. Dr. Thompson Ochedi Ekele (School of Environmental Technology).

“Council also approved the recommendation that 49 academic staff and 71 non-teaching staff be promoted for the 2024 promotion exercise, and further approved the promotion of 225 academic staff and 227 non-teaching staff for the 2025 exercise.”

The Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Professor Salisu Ogbo Usman, expressed heartfelt appreciation to members of the Governing Council for their presence at the meeting, describing it as a clear reflection of their steadfast commitment to the institution’s growth, stability and sound governance.

He also expressed profound gratitude to the Visitor to the Polytechnic, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, for his unwavering support, visionary leadership, and continued guidance.

Prof. Usman stressed that Governor Ododo’s administration has provided an enabling environment that has greatly enhanced academic stability, infrastructural advancement and overall institutional development at the Polytechnic.

While outlining management’s recent strides, the Rector highlighted several key achievements, including the prompt release of students’ results, enhanced security across campuses, the successful payment of the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions to deserving staff of the School of Management Studies and the School of Applied Sciences, and the provision of a new borehole to improve water supply within the institution, among others.

Prof. Usman also informed Council of the uncovering of a result forgery syndicate involving one Mr. Henry Tope, who was apprehended in possession of thirty (30) Statements of Result and one original certificate, all bearing the name and insignia of the Polytechnic.

Professor Usman also informed Council of the appointment of the Polytechnic’s Deputy Registrar (Senior Establishment), Mrs. Glory Ojochogwu Yakubu, as the substantive Registrar of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the 10th Governing Council, Barrister Sani Shaibu, commended the Management of the Polytechnic for its resolve to strengthen institutional discipline, transparency and academic standards, stressing that Council would not condone any act capable of undermining the integrity of the institution.

Barrister Shaibu reiterated that the Governing Council of the Polytechnic would continue to provide the necessary support and policy direction required to reposition Kogi State Polytechnic as a centre of excellence, while urging staff to adhere strictly to rules, regulations and professional ethics in the discharge of their duties.