Kwara community stages protest over death of Focus Foundation member

The Focus Foundation and members of the Oke Ogun community in Ilorin East Council, Kwara State, staged a peaceful protest on January 7, 2026, following the death of Olarenwaju Babalola, a member of the foundation and personal assistant to its pioneer, Mr Temitope Stephen Bamidele.

The foundation said in a statement made available by its Secretary, John Fasi, that Babalola died on January 5, 2026, at about 3:00 p.m., after complications arising from severe injuries sustained during an attack on his residence in Ilorin on June 1, 2025. He had remained hospitalised since the incident.

According to the statement, the attack was carried out by unknown gunmen who invaded the deceased’s home while allegedly searching for the foundation’s pioneer, Stephen Bamidele. The assailants reportedly demanded information on his whereabouts with the apparent intention of killing him.

However, Bamidele was not at the location at the time. He had earlier escaped a kidnapping attempt on June 2, 2024, at 20, Oke Ogun Close, an incident that reportedly forced him to relocate due to heightened security concerns.

The prolonged hospitalisation and eventual death of Babalola sparked outrage within the Oke Ogun community, prompting residents and members of the Focus Foundation to take to the streets in solidarity.

The protesters marched to the residence of the Danialu community head, carrying placards with inscriptions demanding justice, improved security and accountability for the killing.

During the protest, members of the foundation also paid condolence visits to the widow and children of the deceased, describing Babalola as a loyal, committed and selfless individual who dedicated his life to service.

The foundation condemned the attack, describing the death as a painful loss to both the organisation and the wider community.

Speaking on the matter, Fasi said: “This is a tragic and unjust death. Our member was attacked simply because criminals were looking for someone else. We are demanding a thorough investigation and the arrest of those responsible.”

He also called on security agencies to intensify efforts to protect lives and property, noting that persistent insecurity continued to threaten peace and development in the area.

The Focus Foundation reiterated its demand for justice, urging the government and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book and that adequate support is provided to the bereaved family.

Photo: Protesters. Caption: Protesting community members