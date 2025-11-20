Kwara: Four farmers kidnapped in Edu LGA as insecurity worsens

Kidnappers on Wednesday descended on and seized four farmers while harvesting their farm produce in Bokungi village, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

A source in the community told our reporter on the phone that the four were abducted in two separate operations by the outlaws.

According to another male source, it happened when residents were busy harvesting and packaging their produce.

The details monitored on NupekoTv-Lafiagi revealed that the attack happened between 6:30 PM and 7:00 PM last Wednesday.

According to the local TV station, “In the first assault, two farmers were abducted while they were packaging their harvested rice. Moments later, another two individuals were kidnapped from a neighbouring farm, bringing the total number of victims to four.”

Meanwhile, the manner in which the attack was coordinated has increased the fears among residents in the community.

Also, the state government has ordered the immediate closure of schools in four local governments troubled by the rising insecurity.

A circular obtained by newsmen has directed schools in Isin, Irepodun, Ifelodun, and Ekiti LGAs to be shut down indefinitely.

The directive was communicated on Wednesday through the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kwara State wing, to school heads and teachers.

The circular was signed by the NUT Chairman, Yusuf Agboola, who explained that the union acted strictly on instructions from the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development after the government raised concerns about fresh security threats in Kwara South.

He said the order was urgent and necessary, noting that the region had been experiencing escalating security challenges that required immediate intervention. School authorities were urged to comply without delay.

“This decision was occasioned by the security challenges ravaging the area and the efforts of the government to control the situation,” the circular stated, assuring teachers that further information would be provided as events unfold.

The shutdown comes barely a day after suspected bandits attacked a church in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area, killing three worshippers and abducting over 35 others during a night service.