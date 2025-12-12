Kwara police investigate daylight robbery in Ilorin, driver injured

The Kwara State Police Command is investigating a daylight armed robbery that occurred on Friday in Ilorin, leaving a motorist injured and an undisclosed sum of cash stolen.

The Guardian gathered that the incident happened along Post Office Road, which is directly opposite the Kwara State Correspondents’ Chapel office, and involved a four-man gang.

Spokesperson for the Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed that the attack occurred at approximately 11:30 am.

“An armed robbery incident occurred around 11:30 hours today, 12th December 2025, along the Post Office road, Ilorin, where a driver of a Sienna vehicle was attacked by armed men, leaving the driver with a gunshot injury on his palm and an undisclosed amount of money carted away. He is currently receiving medical treatment,” she said.

Eyewitnesses reported that the robbers appeared to have trailed the victim before opening fire.

“They must have followed him. They shot at his vehicle from behind and deflated his two left tyres before taking the money packed in four big cartons,” one witness said. The victim was reportedly transporting cash for an unspecified assignment when the attack occurred.

Ejire-Adeyemi added that the robbers fled the scene in an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla with a faded number plate. In response, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ojo Adekimi, has ordered a discreet investigation and reinforced security across Ilorin.

“The CP has further strengthened security across the Ilorin metropolis with increased police visibility patrols to reassure residents,” she stated.

Residents have been advised to avoid carrying large sums of cash and to use online transactions or trusted bank escort services where possible.

“Report suspicious movements or persons around banks or financial locations immediately,” the police added.

Kwara State has previously witnessed high-profile robberies, including the 2018 Offa bank robbery, which resulted in the deaths of about 30 people, including civilians and police officers, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the region.